FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Thursday 7/31/25

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Andrew Abbott ($10,200)

After posting a forgettable 4.78 SIERA and 4.91 xFIP in 2024, Andrew Abbott has shown improvement in 2025, logging a 4.03 SIERA and 4.10 xFIP in his first 18 starts and 103.1 innings pitched. In addition to Abbott ranking in the 78th percentile in xERA (3.20), 75th percentile in walk rate (6.7%), and 91st percentile in hard-hit rate (33.4%), the Atlanta Braves are a less lethal lineup sans Ronald Acuna Jr., and they have the 14th-worst wRC+ (91) versus left-handed pitching this season.

George Kirby ($9,400)

George Kirby has certainly been inconsistent since returning from an injury this season, but on a small two-game slate, he stands out as a viable option at pitcher. While Kirby could struggle against the lefties on the Texas Rangers (.342 wOBA and 1.85 HR/9 to LHB), the Rangers have the 11th-worst wOBA (.308) and 6th-highest strikeout rate (25.4%) in baseball since returning from the All-Star break on July 18.

Stacks to Target

Cincinnati Reds

Players to Target: Gavin Lux ($2,600), Elly De La Cruz ($4,200), Austin Hays ($3,400), and Noelvi Marte ($3,200)

The Braves have confirmed that Carlos Carrasco will start Thursday's contest after being acquired recently from the New York Yankees, and he produced a woeful 4.92 xERA, 17.6% strikeout rate, 12.1% barrel rate, and 1.97 HR/9 across his 6 starts and 2 relief appearances in pinstripes. Carrasco was logging reverse splits with a .463 wOBA and 3.97 HR/9 given up to righties in his limited action with the Yankees, so don't ignore guys like Spencer Steer ($2,900) and Tyler Stephenson ($3,000) if they're in the lineup on Thursday.

Seattle Mariners

Players to Target: Julio Rodriguez ($3,600), Cal Raleigh ($4,400), Josh Naylor ($3,500), and Jorge Polanco ($2,800)

Although I do like the idea of just stacking the contest at Great American Ball Park, the Seattle Mariners could take advantage of Kumar Rocker's sixth percentile xERA (5.52), fifth percentile barrel rate (12.3%), and ninth percentile hard-hit rate (47.1%). Besides Rocker facing the Mariners for a third time this season on Thursday, he's also sporting a dismal 5.06 xFIP, 2.01 WHIP, and 2.73 HR/9 on the road (compared to a 3.25 xFIP, 0.99 WHIP, and 0.27 HR/9 at home).

