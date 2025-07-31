3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Valkyries at Mystics on Thursday 7/31/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

WNBA Picks and Props for Valkyries at Mystics

The Mystics and Valkyries will meet up for the lone game on tonight's WNBA slate. Golden State gets the league's biggest downgrade on the road, and I think we can buy into those struggles by backing Washington to cover a 4.5-point spread.

Golden State's +8.1 home net rating plummets to a -6.9 net rating on the road. When visiting teams that have a .500 record or better, the Valks have gone 2-9 and lost those games by an average of 12.5 points. All but one of those contests were dropped by five-plus points.

Washington, meanwhile, sports a pretty 9-5 record on their home floor. They've mostly taken care of business when they should, as two of those losses were against the New York Liberty (17-9). Outside of the top-three teams in the league (by record), the Mystics have gone 8-2 at home.

The Valkyries show a league-high 21.4% turnover rate on the road, which has led to them giving up a league-high .242 points off turnovers per possession. They're coughing up the most second-chance points per possession (.158) in the split, too. That could end up being a recipe for disaster, as Washington keeps things tight by yielding the second-fewest second-chance points per possession.

With that, it's easy to see how the Mystics could murder the Valkyries in the shot attempts race tonight. It doesn't hurt that Washington has two strong offensive rebounders in Kiki Iriafen (2.7 offensive rebounds per game) and Shakira Austin (2.0) to help keep possessions alive. Add in the absence of Golden State's leading scorer Kayla Thornton -- who sustained a season-ending knee injury last week -- and I like the Mystics' chances to roll on Thursday.

Iriafen is averaging 20.4 combined points and rebounds (PR) per game. The rookie has exceeded 18.5 PR in 16 out of 26 contests, missing by the hook twice.

Iriafen has gone for 18-plus PR in 10 out of 14 home games and has logged 16-plus PR in all but one game in the split. Earlier this season she notched 10 points and 12 rebounds against Golden State, and I'm expecting to see a similar output this go around.

Golden State coughs up the sixth-most points and sixth-most rebounds to opposing forwards on the road. As mentioned, they surrender the most second-chance points and points off turnovers per possession in the split. Iriafen, meanwhile, is second on the team in points off turnovers and paces the group in second-chance points per game.

This is a spot where Kiki can feast, and I'd consider backing Iriafen To Record A Double-Double (+280).

Sonia Citron would be a legitimate contender in the Rookie of the Year race if Paige Bueckers didn't exist.

The Notre Dame alum is averaging 14.2 points and 1.6 threes per game on a 37.6% three-point percentage. She's made at least two threes in 14 out of 26 contests (53.8%), which suggests value in these +102 odds (49.5% implied probability).

Golden State lets up the most three-point attempts (27.8) in the WNBA.

Notably, Citron has cashed in at least two threes in six out of eight games against squads that permit 25-plus threes per night. That includes a whopping five threes (and 28 points) her last time out, along with two made threes in her only other outing against Golden State this season.

