3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 7/31/25

Best MLB Player Props Today

In today's lone afternoon game, Jonathan Aranda is in a good spot versus Marcus Stroman.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Jonathan Aranda +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Stroman, in his age-34 season, is really struggling. Through his first 34 frames of 2025, he's pitched to a 5.14 SIERA and 14.9% strikeout rate while allowing 1.59 homers per nine -- all of which are career-worst clips. Lefty bats are rocking him to the tune of a .396 wOBA and 2.21 jacks per nine. At home, he's giving up 1.89 dingers per nine and a .382 wOBA.

So, yeah, this sets up well for Aranda, who has mashed his way to a .378 wOBA overall, including a .389 wOBA with the platoon advantage. Add in a park-factor boost at Yankee Stadium, and the Tampa Bay Rays' breakout slugger checks a lot of boxes today.

There are a few enticing markets today for Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz, with our Kenyatta Storin listing Elly as one of today's best home run picks. While I like Elly in the homer market, this is another way to back De La Cruz tonight.

To Record A Stolen Base To Record A Stolen Base Elly De La Cruz +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Reds' offense is easy to like today against Carlos Carrasco. The veteran right-hander opened the campaign with the New York Yankees and will be making his debut for the Atlanta Braves. Things didn't go too well with the Yanks as Carrasco posted a 17.6% K rate and 4.48 SIERA in 32 innings. The 38-year-old has a 4.67 SIERA and 17.9% strikeout rate across 225 2/3 frames since the start of 2023. He's unlikely to find much success at Great American Ball Park.

Elly has 29 steals this year after swiping 67 bases in 2024. He's recorded 24 of his 29 steals against right-handers, and 18 of his 29 steals have come at home.

In a friendly matchup with Carrasco and a Braves bullpen that is 24th in xFIP (4.37) over the last 30 days, De La Cruz should be able to get on base -- he's -260 to record a hit -- and I like his chances of stealing a bag.

Sticking with picking on Carrasco and the Atlanta 'pen, Spencer Steer has just the seventh-shortest RBI odds for the Reds, and that intrigues me.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Spencer Steer +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

Steer has hit either sixth or seventh in the order in eight straight games for the Reds. He drove in a pair of runs last night and has been much more productive at home (.329 wOBA) than on the road (.280). He's got 25 RBIs in 51 home games, and he's had reverse splits this year, generating better numbers against RHP (.319 wOBA) than LHP (.257).

In a small sample of 54 total righties faced this season, Carrasco is getting destroyed in righty-righty matchups, giving up a .463 wOBA and 3.97 homers per nine. There's some small-sample noise at play, but Carrasco is running on fumes at this point in his career.

With Cincy listed at -154 to go over 4.5 runs, Steer to drive in a run catches my eye at these +165 odds.

