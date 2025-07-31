2 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Thursday 7/31/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Jul 31 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A matchup featuring a 9.0-run total, Great American Ball Park, and a dusty Carlos Carrasco doesn't look like the ideal spot to target a NRFI -- but hear me out.

For one thing, Cincinnati Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott is enjoying a fine campaign, posting a 3.20 xERA (78th percentile) alongside a fantastic 33.4% hard-hit rate (91st percentile). But what should really grab our attention is his near-perfect work in the first inning, as he's logged a NRFI in 17 of 18 starts. This is backed by the lefty upping his strikeout rate to 26.5% the first time through the order, as well.

The Atlanta Braves' active roster is roughly league average versus southpaws this season, and they're also in the middle when it comes to first-inning runs per game (0.50), so this isn't a shy-away matchup for Abbott.

As for Carrasco, while all six of his 2025 MLB starts came back in April, he actually logged a scoreless first inning in all of them. And despite underwhelming overall numbers, he produced a solid 3.97 xFIP and 24.1% K rate the first time through the order.

Although Cincinnati's lineup has performed well in the first inning this year, they've faded over the past two months. Since the start of June, the Reds own the fifth-worst wRC+ (83) and ISO (.120) in the first inning.

We should ultimately see a fair bit of scoring by this game's conclusion, but there are enough positives to envision a NRFI, and that's worth consideration at these appealing odds.

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Aug 1 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

If you're not so keen on messing with the previous matchup, tonight's late game has a 7.5-run total at T-Mobile Park, which is easily the most pitcher-friendly venue by Baseball Savant's park factors.

Seattle Mariners right-hander George Kirby has converted a NRFI in 9 of his 12 outings, and he's put up stellar numbers the first time through the order with a 3.03 xFIP, 27.8% strikeout rate, 5.6% walk rate, and 51.4% ground-ball rate.

The Texas Rangers are just 17th in YRFI rate (27.5%) and 19th in first-inning runs per game (0.46), so the matchup should be in Kirby's favor, too.

Rangers righty Kumar Rocker is admittedly the weak link in this matchup, as he's still managed a scoreless first inning in 8 of 13 starts. He's gotten much better results the first time through the order, posting a respectable 3.77 xFIP, 19.7% strikeout rate, and 4.3% walk rate.

Probably the best thing going for Rocker, though, is that Seattle has logged the second-worst YRFI rate at home (17.3%), and that likely isn't a fluke considering the pitcher-leaning ballpark.

