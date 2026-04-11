Sharks vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

The San Jose Sharks versus the Vancouver Canucks is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Sharks vs Canucks Game Info

San Jose Sharks (37-34-7) vs. Vancouver Canucks (22-48-8)

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Sharks vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sharks (-225) Canucks (+184) 6.5 Sharks (-1.5)

Sharks vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sharks win (52.9%)

Sharks vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Sharks. The Canucks are -142 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are +116.

Sharks vs Canucks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Sharks-Canucks on April 11, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Sharks vs Canucks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Sharks vs. Canucks reveal San Jose as the favorite (-225) and Vancouver as the underdog (+184) on the road.

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