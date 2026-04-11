NHL
Sharks vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11
The San Jose Sharks versus the Vancouver Canucks is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Sharks vs Canucks Game Info
- San Jose Sharks (37-34-7) vs. Vancouver Canucks (22-48-8)
- Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sharks vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sharks (-225)
|Canucks (+184)
|6.5
|Sharks (-1.5)
Sharks vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sharks win (52.9%)
Sharks vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Sharks. The Canucks are -142 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are +116.
Sharks vs Canucks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Sharks-Canucks on April 11, with the over being -114 and the under -106.
Sharks vs Canucks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Sharks vs. Canucks reveal San Jose as the favorite (-225) and Vancouver as the underdog (+184) on the road.