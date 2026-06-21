Cardinals vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Royals Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (40-34) vs. Kansas City Royals (32-45)

Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026

Sunday, June 21, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and Cardinals.TV

Cardinals vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-120) | KC: (+102)

STL: (-120) | KC: (+102) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+132) | KC: +1.5 (-160)

STL: -1.5 (+132) | KC: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cardinals vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Cardinals) - 5-6, 3.75 ERA vs Stephen Kolek (Royals) - 4-1, 2.68 ERA

The probable pitchers are Dustin May (5-6) for the Cardinals and Stephen Kolek (4-1) for the Royals. When May starts, his team is 8-6-0 against the spread this season. May has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Royals have gone 6-2-0 ATS in Kolek's eight starts that had a set spread. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Kolek's starts this season, and they went 5-1 in those games.

Cardinals vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (50.5%)

Cardinals vs Royals Moneyline

The Cardinals vs Royals moneyline has St. Louis as a -120 favorite, while Kansas City is a +102 underdog at home.

Cardinals vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-160 to cover), and St. Louis is +132 to cover the runline.

Cardinals vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Cardinals-Royals on June 21, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Royals Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 12 wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 7-3 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in 32 of their 73 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals are 44-29-0 against the spread in their 73 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have won 38.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (16-26).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Kansas City has a 10-16 record (winning only 38.5% of its games).

The Royals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 35 times this season for a 35-37-1 record against the over/under.

The Royals have a 33-40-0 record ATS this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has 85 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .538, both of which rank first among St. Louis hitters this season. He has a .295 batting average and an on-base percentage of .347.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Walker hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a walk and two RBIs.

Alec Burleson is hitting .281 with 19 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks, while slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis in OBP (.401) this season, fueled by 70 hits.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .262 with a .365 OBP and 31 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has an on-base percentage of .368, a slugging percentage of .465, and has 88 hits, all club-bests for the Royals (while batting .294).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Witt heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Maikel Garcia is batting .266 with 16 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 58th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Carter Jensen has 16 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .238.

Jac Caglianone is hitting .270 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks.

Cardinals vs Royals Head to Head

6/19/2026: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/18/2026: 14-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

14-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/17/2026: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/15/2026: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/5/2025: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/5/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/3/2025: 10-7 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-7 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/18/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/17/2025: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2025: 10-3 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!