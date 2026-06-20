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Ecuador vs Curaçao Confirmed Lineups & Formations: Predictions World Cup Group E Tonight

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Ecuador vs Curaçao Confirmed Lineups & Formations: Predictions World Cup Group E Tonight
Ecuador vs Curaçao: Confirmed Lineups & Formations — World Cup 2026 Group E Tonight | FanDuel
🔴 TONIGHT — 8:00 PM ET · KANSAS CITY STADIUM · FS1
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group E · Matchday 2

Ecuador vs Curaçao: Confirmed Lineups & Formations

Ecuador formation debate: 3-4-3 shifting to 4-3-3 · Estupiñán expected back · Páez knock concern · Caicedo midfield engine · Valencia 105 caps, 49 goals · Curaçao 4-3-1-2: Bacuna brothers, Comenência the scorer, Chong most fouled player Round 1.

Saturday June 20, 2026 · Lineups drop ~7:05 PM ET · Confirm at FanDuel before wagering · Must be 21+
🇩🇪 1. Germany — 3 pts (7-1 vs Curaçao) 🇨🇮 2. Ivory Coast — 3 pts (1-0 vs Ecuador) 🇪🇨 3. Ecuador — 0 pts · MUST WIN 🇨🇼 4. Curaçao — 0 pts · MUST WIN ⛈️ Thunderstorms forecast in KC · 82°F · open-air Arrowhead
🇪🇨
ECU ML
-350
Draw
+500
🇨🇼
CUR ML
+2000

This article is entirely focused on the lineup and formation picture — who starts, what shapes both managers deploy, and what each decision means for the match and for betting. Ecuador's biggest question is their formation: Beccacece used a 3-4-3 vs Ivory Coast but multiple sources project a shift to 4-3-3 or 4-4-1-1. Critical squad news: Estupiñán (Milan LB) is expected to return after his surprise omission, and Kendry Páez has a knock concern. Curaçao's shape is more settled — their 4-3-1-2 compact structure is the most agreed-upon element in either team's projected lineup.

⚠️ TEAM NEWS ALERTS — Confirm Before Wagering
🇪🇨 Pervis Estupiñán (LB, Milan) — surprise omission vs Ivory Coast but expected to return (Racing Post). His return significantly boosts Ecuador's left-flank attacking output. · 🇪🇨 Kendry Páez (MF, River Plate) — had a knock vs Ivory Coast but could feature (Racing Post). Confirm at official lineups. · 🇪🇨 No other Ecuador injury concerns — Beccacece has full selection freedom. · 🇨🇼 No Curaçao injury concerns — full squad available. · 🇨🇼 Kenji Gorré set to come in if fully fit (Racing Post) — could change CUR's wide attacking shape.

🇪🇨 Ecuador — Projected Lineup & Formation

🇪🇨 Ecuador · Sebastián Beccacece
Formation in flux · used 3-4-3 vs Ivory Coast · most sources project 4-3-3 or 4-4-1-1 tonight · no injuries
FIFA Rank
#36
📐 The Formation Debate — Beccacece's Key Decision Tonight
Beccacece's MD1 Shape: 3-4-3 (vs Ivory Coast)
Beccacece deployed a 3-4-3 against Ivory Coast — three at the back, two wing-backs in midfield lanes, three forwards. ATS.io projected XI: Galíndez; Franco, Ordóñez, Pacho; Yeboah, Caicedo, Vite, Hincapié; Plata, Valencia, Minda. This is the shape the players are most familiar with, but it left Ecuador light on the flanks defensively and contributed to the narrow defeat.
Most Sources Project Tonight: 4-3-3 or 4-4-1-1
SI.com: "Beccacece opted for 3-4-3 against Côte d'Ivoire, but losing a centre back and putting in an extra creator could be the key to a stress-free contest." Most sources project a 4-3-3 (Juvefc, TFA, SheKicks) or 4-4-1-1 (Racing Post) with Estupiñán returning at left back. Against a compact Curaçao 4-3-1-2, extra creative outlets in midfield make sense — particularly if Páez is fit to play the #10 role.

What stays constant across all formations: Galíndez in goal. Valencia as the lone striker/focal point. Caicedo as the midfield anchor. Pacho/Hincapié as the CB partnership. These four players are locked in regardless of the final shape.

📋 Consensus XI — 4-3-3 (Juvefc · TFA · SheKicks · Yahoo/Covers)
Galíndez
GK ✅
Preciado
RB
Pacho
CB · PSG
Hincapié
CB · Arsenal
Estupiñán⚠️
LB · Milan · back
Caicedo ⭐
MF · Chelsea · 61 caps
Franco
MF
Páez ⭐⚠️
MF · River Plate · 19
Plata ⭐
LW · Flamengo
Valencia © ⭐
ST · 105 caps · 49G
K.Rodríguez
RW · USG
✅ No injury concerns — near-full strength squad available ⚠️ Estupiñán — surprise omission vs Ivory Coast but expected back (Racing Post) ⚠️ Kendry Páez — had a knock vs Ivory Coast · could feature · 19 years old, 26 caps Caicedo (Chelsea, 61 caps, 24) · Pacho (PSG) · Hincapié (Arsenal) · European pedigree throughout Valencia: 105 caps · 49 intl goals · 6 WC goals (national record) · hit post vs Ivory Coast Ecuador managed just 1 shot on target vs Ivory Coast despite early promise · must convert tonight
📋 Racing Post Alternative: 4-4-1-1
Galíndez; Ordóñez, Pacho, Hincapié, Estupiñán; Plata, Caicedo, Vite, Yeboah; Páez; Valencia. This shape has Páez as the attacking #10 behind Valencia, with Plata and Yeboah as wider midfielders. The key difference from 4-3-3: Páez drops into a deeper No.10 role. Both shapes have Valencia as the lone striker. Check official lineups at ~7:05 PM ET to determine which shape Beccacece deploys.
Tactical implications: Against Curaçao's compact 4-3-1-2, Ecuador need width to stretch the defensive block. Estupiñán's return boosts Ecuador's left-side attacking output — his presence allows Plata to cut inside rather than tracking back. Ecuador are -225 to win the first half: Beccacece will push aggressively from kick-off. Caicedo anchors and distributes from deep; Valencia holds the line up top; Plata attacks the specific Curaçao wide vulnerability ATS.io identified from their Germany match.
Key Bench Players
Jordy Caicedo — natural goalscorer · Sportsgambler shots prop focus · +125 anytime · first-team or impactful sub Nilson Angulo (Sunderland) — wide forward option · LW competitor with Plata Alan Minda / Anthony Valencia — forward sub options from the bench

🇪🇨 Ecuador — Player-by-Player Breakdown

GK — Hernán Galíndez

Ecuador's first-choice goalkeeper. Kept it together against Ivory Coast despite sustained second-half pressure. His high-line distribution will be tested much less severely by Curaçao than it was by Ivory Coast's counter-attacking pace. No injury concerns.

RB — Ángelo Preciado / Joel Ordóñez

Preciado is the more common choice at right back, with Ordóñez as an alternative depending on Beccacece's formation choice. Covers the right flank with width and crosses — his attacking involvement will be higher against Curaçao's compact shape than in the Ivory Coast game.

CBs — Willian Pacho (PSG) + Piero Hincapié (Arsenal)

The quality CB partnership anchoring Ecuador's defence. Pacho from PSG and Hincapié from Arsenal bring genuine European pedigree. Hincapié made a joint game-high 5 tackles vs Ivory Coast. Against Curaçao's forwards (Locadia, Hansen/Antonisse), they should be dominant aerially and physically.

LB — Pervis Estupiñán (Milan) ⚠️ EXPECTED RETURN

Surprise omission vs Ivory Coast but expected to return (Racing Post confirms). His presence at left back is significant for Ecuador's attacking shape — he provides width and crossing threat that allows Plata to cut inside rather than tracking back. Milan left back, one of Ecuador's most important attacking fullbacks. His return is the most impactful personnel change from Ecuador's Ivory Coast lineup. If he starts: confirm before placing any scorer bets on Plata, as their combination is Ecuador's primary goal-creation route.

⭐ MF — Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea, 61 caps) — The Midfield Axis

The engine of Ecuador's entire game. 24 years old with 61 caps, he anchors the midfield with defensive work rate, ball recovery, and driving runs from deep. PrizePicks notes his passes attempted projection is "far higher than it'd normally be due to Curaçao's defensive strategy of conceding possession." Against the Bacuna brothers' physical midfield, Caicedo's technical quality should allow Ecuador to dominate ball circulation and create consistent attacking opportunities throughout the match.

MF — Alan Franco

The defensive screen alongside Caicedo. Provides positioning and simple distribution, giving Caicedo licence to drive forward while protecting the back line. Less of a scorer, important to Ecuador's midfield balance.

⭐ MF — Kendry Páez (River Plate, 19yo) ⚠️ KNOCK CONCERN

The 19-year-old with 26 Ecuador caps. Racing Post: "had a knock but could also feature." If fit, he adds creative thrust either in central midfield or as the #10 in a 4-4-1-1. Ecuador's corner and free-kick taker alongside Caicedo. His ability to dribble, play quick combinations, and arrive late in dangerous positions makes him Ecuador's primary "surprise scorer" threat at +350 anytime. Confirm his fitness status at the official lineup drop — if he doesn't start, his replacement (Vite, Yeboah) changes the midfield creative profile significantly.

⭐ LW — Gonzalo Plata (Flamengo) — The Value Scorer Pick

Ecuador's primary wide threat from the left wing. His pace and directness cutting inside onto his right foot is the most dangerous weapon Ecuador have against Curaçao's wide defence. ATS.io: "Curaçao struggled badly with wide runners against Germany — Plata has the directness to attack that weakness." OddsTrader: "Gonzalo Plata +140 anytime — Ecuador's most likely creator-turned-finisher against a porous back line." Anytime +145 on the ESPN board — the best value scorer on Ecuador's roster.

⭐ ST — Enner Valencia © (36 years old, 105 caps, 49 goals)

Ecuador's captain and all-time leading scorer. 6 WC goals in previous two tournaments — a national record. Hit the post against Ivory Coast. FanDuel Research: "this is a sublime matchup for Valencia." WhoScored: 52.2% anytime scoring probability — highest for any player in this match. He is the focal point of every Ecuador attack, the penalty taker, and the set-piece reference. Anytime -135 on the ESPN board. The primary scorer argument for tonight.

RW — Kevin Rodríguez (Union Saint-Gilloise)

The market's second-favourite anytime scorer at -115 on the ESPN board — an interesting market signal about his expected involvement. Right wing option in Ecuador's attacking line. The market pricing him higher than Plata (+145) and Jordy Caicedo (+125) reflects expected high involvement. Confirm his starting role at the official lineup.

🇨🇼 Curaçao — Projected Lineup & Formation

🇨🇼 Curaçao · Dick Advocaat
4-3-1-2 primary shape · no injuries · Bacuna brothers midfield engine room · Comenência scored MD1
FIFA Rank
#83
📋 Consensus XI — 4-3-1-2 (Yahoo · Covers · Sportsgambler) / 4-5-1 (Racing Post)
Eloy Room
GK · 71 caps ©
Floranus
RB
Bazoer
CB
Obispo
CB
Fonville
LB
Comenência ⭐
MF · scored MD1
L.Bacuna ©
MF · 72 caps
J.Bacuna
MF · 49 caps
Chong ⭐
CAM · most fouled R1
Locadia
ST
Hansen/Ant.
ST/F
📐 Formation Variations — What Stays Constant

4-3-1-2 (Yahoo, Covers, Sportsgambler): Room; Floranus, Bazoer, Obispo, Fonville; L.Bacuna, J.Bacuna, Comenência; Chong; Locadia, Hansen. Compact, two narrow strikers, Chong as attacking playmaker behind them.

4-5-1 (Racing Post): Room; Floranus, Bazoer, Obispo, Fonville; Comenência, L.Bacuna, Chong, J.Bacuna, Gorré; Locadia. Wider midfield shape using Gorré on the right flank.

What stays constant: Room in goal. Floranus, Bazoer, Obispo as defensive core. Both Bacuna brothers in central midfield. Comenência involved. Locadia as primary forward. Chong in an attacking/wide role. The shape varies; the personnel is essentially the same.

✅ No injury concerns — full squad available for Advocaat Comenência scored vs Germany (equaliser in 21st minute) — only Curaçao WC goal this tournament Tahith Chong — most fouled player of all Round 1 (8 fouls) · creates in cramped spaces · generates set pieces Bacuna brothers: L.Bacuna (72 caps, 16 goals) + J.Bacuna (49 caps, 15 goals) — experienced midfield double pivot Conceded 18 goals in 5 internationals in 2026 · 7-1 vs Germany MD1 · defensive vulnerability confirmed Won 50 duels vs Germany (vs Germany's 47) — physically competitive despite the scoreline
What Curaçao's compact shape means tactically: Advocaat's 4-3-1-2 puts nine players behind the ball in two organised defensive blocks when Ecuador have possession. The objective: prevent Ecuador from generating central chances, force crosses from wide positions, and look for Chong and the Bacuna brothers to win the ball and drive quickly at Ecuador's defence on transitions. Covers/Yahoo notes that "Curaçao's compact 4-3-1-2 formation will pose questions for Ecuador, who managed just one shot on target against Ivory Coast." The key question: can they hold their organisation for 90 minutes against an Ecuador side with goal-difference motivation?

🇨🇼 Curaçao — Player-by-Player Breakdown

GK — Eloy Room (71 caps, Miami FC)

Curaçao's captain and most-capped player. Was beaten 7 times against Germany but had no chance on most of those goals. His distribution will be important for Curaçao's counter-attack game. No injury concerns.

RB — Sherel Floranus / LB — Deveron Fonville

The wide defensive unit that will face Plata (left) and Rodríguez/Preciado (right). Floranus facing Plata is the key matchup — ATS.io explicitly identifies Curaçao's wide defensive weakness as the primary attacking route for Ecuador. Both fullbacks must maintain defensive discipline rather than overlapping, keeping the compact block intact.

CBs — Riechedly Bazoer + Armando Obispo

The CB partnership exposed seven times by Germany. Must handle Valencia's hold-up play, Plata's cuts inside, and Caicedo's late arriving runs. Ecuador's high defensive line and PSG/Arsenal-calibre centre-backs will put sustained pressure on this pairing throughout. Their positioning under the early Ecuador press is the critical defensive variable.

⭐ MF — Livano Comenência · THE SCORER · ~+500 anytime

The only Curaçao player to score at this World Cup — equalised to 1-1 against Germany in the 21st minute. His ability to find space between defensive lines and strike cleanly from range makes him Curaçao's primary goal threat. ATS.io backs Curaçao Team Total Over 0.5 goals explicitly, citing this precedent. At ~+500 anytime / ~+1200 first goal, he's the Curaçao scorer to target at micro-stakes. His role in the 4-3-1-2 is to provide the link between the holding midfield and the two strikers — a high-energy, goal-threat box-to-box position.

MF — Leandro Bacuna © (72 caps, 16 goals) + Juninho Bacuna (49 caps, 15 goals)

The Bacuna brothers form the physical midfield double pivot. Leandro is captain; Juninho provides energy and goal threat from midfield (15 goals in 49 caps is a remarkable scoring rate for a midfielder). Together they're responsible for disrupting Caicedo's distribution and winning second balls. Leandro takes corners; Juninho the free kicks — Curaçao's primary dangerous dead-ball moments. Their set-piece delivery is the most likely route to a Curaçao goal.

⭐ CAM — Tahith Chong (Sheffield United) · MOST FOULED PLAYER ROUND 1 (8 fouls)

Chong was the most fouled player of the entire first round of group games — 8 fouls drawn against Germany alone. He generates contact through dribbling and directness in tight spaces, creating set-piece opportunities and forcing defensive mistakes. In the 4-3-1-2, he operates as the #10 playmaker between the midfield three and the two strikers. His foul-drawing ability is Curaçao's primary mechanism to disrupt Ecuador's rhythm and earn dangerous free-kick positions for Leandro Bacuna's delivery. Racing Post: Gorré may replace Chong if fully fit — confirm at official lineup.

ST — Jürgen Locadia + Sontje Hansen / Jeremy Antonisse

Locadia leads the strike partnership. The second forward spot is contested between Hansen and Antonisse — Racing Post: "Sontje Hansen is likely to drop to the bench after a quiet outing, with Jeremy Antonisse set to replace him." Locadia provides the physical reference point allowing Comenência and the Bacuna brothers to play through-balls. Their primary role: hold-up play, physical presence, and occasional striker's runs behind Ecuador's high line.

⚙️ Key Tactical Matchups Tonight

⚽ Caicedo vs Bacuna Brothers — The Midfield Battle
The central duel that shapes this match is Moisés Caicedo against Curaçao's double pivot of Leandro Bacuna and Juninho Bacuna. Caicedo's ability to win the ball in tight spaces and drive forward from deep is the engine of Ecuador's game. His 61 caps' worth of tournament experience outstrips Curaçao's entire midfield unit in competitive exposure at this level. If Caicedo dominates — expected — Ecuador will generate consistent chances against Curaçao's defensive third. PrizePicks notes Caicedo's passes attempted projection is "far higher than it'd normally be due to Curaçao's defensive strategy of conceding possession."
⚔️ Plata vs Floranus — The Wide Runner Matchup
ATS.io explicitly identifies this as the key offensive matchup: "Curaçao struggled badly with wide runners against Germany, and Plata has the directness to attack that weakness." Multiple German goals came from wide runners. Plata cutting inside from the left against Floranus defending is Ecuador's primary goal-creation route — not just scoring but drawing fouls, winning corners, and stretching the Curaçao block to open central space for Valencia and Caicedo.
🛡️ Valencia vs Bazoer/Obispo — The Aerial Battle
Valencia's value is experience, positioning, and hold-up quality. Against Bazoer and Obispo (exposed by Germany's physical attackers), Valencia's ability to win headers, lay off to Páez or Caicedo, and draw defensive fouls in the penalty area will be crucial. He hit the post in a central position vs Ivory Coast — against this weaker defensive duo, the same positions are likely to result in conversion rather than another near-miss.
📐 Chong's Fouling vs Ecuador's Defensive Discipline
Chong drawing 8 fouls in one game is the most notable individual stat from Round 1. Curaçao's counter-attacking play runs primarily through Chong's direct dribbling. Ecuador's defenders — particularly Hincapié (5 tackles vs Ivory Coast) — will need to manage this without conceding dangerous free-kick positions. If Hincapié or Pacho commits fouls around the penalty area against Chong, Leandro Bacuna's dead-ball delivery creates a genuine CUR set-piece goal route.

✅ What to Confirm at Official Lineups (~7:05 PM ET)

Official lineups drop ~75 mins before kick-off (~7:05 PM ET) — confirm these 4 items
⚠️
1. Is Estupiñán starting at left back for Ecuador?
If YES (expected) → Ecuador's left flank is significantly more threatening; Plata can cut inside more freely. His presence directly affects Plata's scorer probability. If NO → Ecuador play with a different LB and their left-side attacking output is reduced — this matters for Plata +145.
⚠️
2. Is Kendry Páez fit and starting?
If YES → Ecuador have their creative #10 available; the 4-4-1-1 shape with Páez behind Valencia becomes viable and his anytime at +350 is worth backing. If NO → Ecuador lean more heavily on Franco/Caicedo for creativity; skip Páez scorer bets.
🇪🇨
3. Ecuador's exact formation — 4-3-3, 4-4-1-1, or retaining 3-4-3?
Either way: Valencia starts, Caicedo starts, Plata starts. The formation determines who the third midfielder/creator is and how wide the fullbacks push. Doesn't materially affect the primary scorer bets but changes the tactical context for total goals and first-half markets.
🇨🇼
4. Does Gorré start for Curaçao (replacing Hansen)?
Racing Post flags Gorré to come in if fully fit, replacing Hansen. Minor change — Gorré provides more width vs Hansen's more central role. Doesn't affect Comenência scorer argument or the Bacuna brothers' roles. Low priority vs items 1 and 2.
📋 Lineup Summary — Ecuador vs Curaçao · World Cup 2026 Group E · 8 PM ET Tonight
🇪🇨 Ecuador Most Likely XI (4-3-3 or 4-4-1-1)
Galíndez; Preciado/Ordóñez, Pacho, Hincapié, Estupiñán⚠️; Caicedo, Franco, Páez⚠️; Plata, Valencia ©, Rodríguez/Angulo. Formation: 4-3-3 (most sources) or 4-4-1-1 (Racing Post) or 3-4-3 retained. Key bench: Jordy Caicedo, Angulo, Torres, Minda, A.Valencia.
🇨🇼 Curaçao Most Likely XI (4-3-1-2)
Room ©; Floranus, Bazoer, Obispo, Fonville; L.Bacuna, J.Bacuna, Comenência; Chong; Locadia, Hansen (or Antonisse; or Gorré if fit). No injury concerns. Shape settled at 4-3-1-2 across most sources.
💰 Betting Implications From Lineups
Ecuador ML -350 · Valencia anytime -135 · Plata +145 (ATS.io/OddsTrader explicit) · Rodríguez -115 (market signal) · Jordy Caicedo +125 · Comenência ~+500 (only CUR scorer this tournament) · Confirm Estupiñán return (affects Plata) and Páez fitness (affects midfield creativity) before wagering on scorer props.
FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group E · 8 PM ET Tonight
Bet Ecuador vs Curaçao — Confirm Lineup First
Ecuador -350 · Valencia -135 · Plata +145 · Rodríguez -115 · Comenência ~+500
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm Estupiñán, Páez and formation before wagering · Lineups ~7:05 PM ET · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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