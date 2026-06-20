Ecuador vs Curaçao Confirmed Lineups & Formations: Predictions World Cup Group E Tonight

Formation in flux · used 3-4-3 vs Ivory Coast · most sources project 4-3-3 or 4-4-1-1 tonight · no injuries

What stays constant across all formations: Galíndez in goal. Valencia as the lone striker/focal point. Caicedo as the midfield anchor. Pacho/Hincapié as the CB partnership. These four players are locked in regardless of the final shape.

SI.com: "Beccacece opted for 3-4-3 against Côte d'Ivoire, but losing a centre back and putting in an extra creator could be the key to a stress-free contest." Most sources project a 4-3-3 (Juvefc, TFA, SheKicks) or 4-4-1-1 (Racing Post) with Estupiñán returning at left back. Against a compact Curaçao 4-3-1-2, extra creative outlets in midfield make sense — particularly if Páez is fit to play the #10 role.

Beccacece deployed a 3-4-3 against Ivory Coast — three at the back, two wing-backs in midfield lanes, three forwards. ATS.io projected XI: Galíndez; Franco, Ordóñez, Pacho; Yeboah, Caicedo, Vite, Hincapié; Plata, Valencia, Minda. This is the shape the players are most familiar with, but it left Ecuador light on the flanks defensively and contributed to the narrow defeat.

📋 Consensus XI — 4-3-3 (Juvefc · TFA · SheKicks · Yahoo/Covers)

Galíndez GK ✅ Preciado RB Pacho CB · PSG Hincapié CB · Arsenal Estupiñán⚠️ LB · Milan · back Caicedo ⭐ MF · Chelsea · 61 caps Franco MF Páez ⭐⚠️ MF · River Plate · 19 Plata ⭐ LW · Flamengo Valencia © ⭐ ST · 105 caps · 49G K.Rodríguez RW · USG

✅ No injury concerns — near-full strength squad available ⚠️ Estupiñán — surprise omission vs Ivory Coast but expected back (Racing Post) ⚠️ Kendry Páez — had a knock vs Ivory Coast · could feature · 19 years old, 26 caps Caicedo (Chelsea, 61 caps, 24) · Pacho (PSG) · Hincapié (Arsenal) · European pedigree throughout Valencia: 105 caps · 49 intl goals · 6 WC goals (national record) · hit post vs Ivory Coast Ecuador managed just 1 shot on target vs Ivory Coast despite early promise · must convert tonight

📋 Racing Post Alternative: 4-4-1-1 Galíndez; Ordóñez, Pacho, Hincapié, Estupiñán; Plata, Caicedo, Vite, Yeboah; Páez; Valencia. This shape has Páez as the attacking #10 behind Valencia, with Plata and Yeboah as wider midfielders. The key difference from 4-3-3: Páez drops into a deeper No.10 role. Both shapes have Valencia as the lone striker. Check official lineups at ~7:05 PM ET to determine which shape Beccacece deploys.

Tactical implications: Against Curaçao's compact 4-3-1-2, Ecuador need width to stretch the defensive block. Estupiñán's return boosts Ecuador's left-side attacking output — his presence allows Plata to cut inside rather than tracking back. Ecuador are -225 to win the first half: Beccacece will push aggressively from kick-off. Caicedo anchors and distributes from deep; Valencia holds the line up top; Plata attacks the specific Curaçao wide vulnerability ATS.io identified from their Germany match.

Key Bench Players