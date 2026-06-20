Ecuador vs Curaçao Confirmed Lineups & Formations: Predictions World Cup Group E Tonight
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Ecuador vs Curaçao: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Ecuador formation debate: 3-4-3 shifting to 4-3-3 · Estupiñán expected back · Páez knock concern · Caicedo midfield engine · Valencia 105 caps, 49 goals · Curaçao 4-3-1-2: Bacuna brothers, Comenência the scorer, Chong most fouled player Round 1.
This article is entirely focused on the lineup and formation picture — who starts, what shapes both managers deploy, and what each decision means for the match and for betting. Ecuador's biggest question is their formation: Beccacece used a 3-4-3 vs Ivory Coast but multiple sources project a shift to 4-3-3 or 4-4-1-1. Critical squad news: Estupiñán (Milan LB) is expected to return after his surprise omission, and Kendry Páez has a knock concern. Curaçao's shape is more settled — their 4-3-1-2 compact structure is the most agreed-upon element in either team's projected lineup.
🇪🇨 Ecuador — Projected Lineup & Formation
What stays constant across all formations: Galíndez in goal. Valencia as the lone striker/focal point. Caicedo as the midfield anchor. Pacho/Hincapié as the CB partnership. These four players are locked in regardless of the final shape.
🇪🇨 Ecuador — Player-by-Player Breakdown
Ecuador's first-choice goalkeeper. Kept it together against Ivory Coast despite sustained second-half pressure. His high-line distribution will be tested much less severely by Curaçao than it was by Ivory Coast's counter-attacking pace. No injury concerns.
Preciado is the more common choice at right back, with Ordóñez as an alternative depending on Beccacece's formation choice. Covers the right flank with width and crosses — his attacking involvement will be higher against Curaçao's compact shape than in the Ivory Coast game.
The quality CB partnership anchoring Ecuador's defence. Pacho from PSG and Hincapié from Arsenal bring genuine European pedigree. Hincapié made a joint game-high 5 tackles vs Ivory Coast. Against Curaçao's forwards (Locadia, Hansen/Antonisse), they should be dominant aerially and physically.
Surprise omission vs Ivory Coast but expected to return (Racing Post confirms). His presence at left back is significant for Ecuador's attacking shape — he provides width and crossing threat that allows Plata to cut inside rather than tracking back. Milan left back, one of Ecuador's most important attacking fullbacks. His return is the most impactful personnel change from Ecuador's Ivory Coast lineup. If he starts: confirm before placing any scorer bets on Plata, as their combination is Ecuador's primary goal-creation route.
The engine of Ecuador's entire game. 24 years old with 61 caps, he anchors the midfield with defensive work rate, ball recovery, and driving runs from deep. PrizePicks notes his passes attempted projection is "far higher than it'd normally be due to Curaçao's defensive strategy of conceding possession." Against the Bacuna brothers' physical midfield, Caicedo's technical quality should allow Ecuador to dominate ball circulation and create consistent attacking opportunities throughout the match.
The defensive screen alongside Caicedo. Provides positioning and simple distribution, giving Caicedo licence to drive forward while protecting the back line. Less of a scorer, important to Ecuador's midfield balance.
The 19-year-old with 26 Ecuador caps. Racing Post: "had a knock but could also feature." If fit, he adds creative thrust either in central midfield or as the #10 in a 4-4-1-1. Ecuador's corner and free-kick taker alongside Caicedo. His ability to dribble, play quick combinations, and arrive late in dangerous positions makes him Ecuador's primary "surprise scorer" threat at +350 anytime. Confirm his fitness status at the official lineup drop — if he doesn't start, his replacement (Vite, Yeboah) changes the midfield creative profile significantly.
Ecuador's primary wide threat from the left wing. His pace and directness cutting inside onto his right foot is the most dangerous weapon Ecuador have against Curaçao's wide defence. ATS.io: "Curaçao struggled badly with wide runners against Germany — Plata has the directness to attack that weakness." OddsTrader: "Gonzalo Plata +140 anytime — Ecuador's most likely creator-turned-finisher against a porous back line." Anytime +145 on the ESPN board — the best value scorer on Ecuador's roster.
Ecuador's captain and all-time leading scorer. 6 WC goals in previous two tournaments — a national record. Hit the post against Ivory Coast. FanDuel Research: "this is a sublime matchup for Valencia." WhoScored: 52.2% anytime scoring probability — highest for any player in this match. He is the focal point of every Ecuador attack, the penalty taker, and the set-piece reference. Anytime -135 on the ESPN board. The primary scorer argument for tonight.
The market's second-favourite anytime scorer at -115 on the ESPN board — an interesting market signal about his expected involvement. Right wing option in Ecuador's attacking line. The market pricing him higher than Plata (+145) and Jordy Caicedo (+125) reflects expected high involvement. Confirm his starting role at the official lineup.
🇨🇼 Curaçao — Projected Lineup & Formation
4-3-1-2 (Yahoo, Covers, Sportsgambler): Room; Floranus, Bazoer, Obispo, Fonville; L.Bacuna, J.Bacuna, Comenência; Chong; Locadia, Hansen. Compact, two narrow strikers, Chong as attacking playmaker behind them.
4-5-1 (Racing Post): Room; Floranus, Bazoer, Obispo, Fonville; Comenência, L.Bacuna, Chong, J.Bacuna, Gorré; Locadia. Wider midfield shape using Gorré on the right flank.
What stays constant: Room in goal. Floranus, Bazoer, Obispo as defensive core. Both Bacuna brothers in central midfield. Comenência involved. Locadia as primary forward. Chong in an attacking/wide role. The shape varies; the personnel is essentially the same.
🇨🇼 Curaçao — Player-by-Player Breakdown
Curaçao's captain and most-capped player. Was beaten 7 times against Germany but had no chance on most of those goals. His distribution will be important for Curaçao's counter-attack game. No injury concerns.
The wide defensive unit that will face Plata (left) and Rodríguez/Preciado (right). Floranus facing Plata is the key matchup — ATS.io explicitly identifies Curaçao's wide defensive weakness as the primary attacking route for Ecuador. Both fullbacks must maintain defensive discipline rather than overlapping, keeping the compact block intact.
The CB partnership exposed seven times by Germany. Must handle Valencia's hold-up play, Plata's cuts inside, and Caicedo's late arriving runs. Ecuador's high defensive line and PSG/Arsenal-calibre centre-backs will put sustained pressure on this pairing throughout. Their positioning under the early Ecuador press is the critical defensive variable.
The only Curaçao player to score at this World Cup — equalised to 1-1 against Germany in the 21st minute. His ability to find space between defensive lines and strike cleanly from range makes him Curaçao's primary goal threat. ATS.io backs Curaçao Team Total Over 0.5 goals explicitly, citing this precedent. At ~+500 anytime / ~+1200 first goal, he's the Curaçao scorer to target at micro-stakes. His role in the 4-3-1-2 is to provide the link between the holding midfield and the two strikers — a high-energy, goal-threat box-to-box position.
The Bacuna brothers form the physical midfield double pivot. Leandro is captain; Juninho provides energy and goal threat from midfield (15 goals in 49 caps is a remarkable scoring rate for a midfielder). Together they're responsible for disrupting Caicedo's distribution and winning second balls. Leandro takes corners; Juninho the free kicks — Curaçao's primary dangerous dead-ball moments. Their set-piece delivery is the most likely route to a Curaçao goal.
Chong was the most fouled player of the entire first round of group games — 8 fouls drawn against Germany alone. He generates contact through dribbling and directness in tight spaces, creating set-piece opportunities and forcing defensive mistakes. In the 4-3-1-2, he operates as the #10 playmaker between the midfield three and the two strikers. His foul-drawing ability is Curaçao's primary mechanism to disrupt Ecuador's rhythm and earn dangerous free-kick positions for Leandro Bacuna's delivery. Racing Post: Gorré may replace Chong if fully fit — confirm at official lineup.
Locadia leads the strike partnership. The second forward spot is contested between Hansen and Antonisse — Racing Post: "Sontje Hansen is likely to drop to the bench after a quiet outing, with Jeremy Antonisse set to replace him." Locadia provides the physical reference point allowing Comenência and the Bacuna brothers to play through-balls. Their primary role: hold-up play, physical presence, and occasional striker's runs behind Ecuador's high line.
⚙️ Key Tactical Matchups Tonight
✅ What to Confirm at Official Lineups (~7:05 PM ET)
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm Estupiñán, Páez and formation before wagering · Lineups ~7:05 PM ET · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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