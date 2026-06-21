Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 21

Will Nick Kurtz or Shea Langeliers hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 21, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Angels at Athletics

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 75 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 75 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 69 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 69 games (has homered in 23.2% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 74 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 74 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Jose Siri (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jonah Heim (Athletics): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Tyler Heineman (Angels): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies

Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 70 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+235 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 70 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 70 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 70 games (has homered in 25.7% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Tyler Callihan (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Sterlin Thompson (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 40 games Edouard Julien (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Arizona Diamondbacks

Byron Buxton (Twins): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 65 games (has homered in 32.3% of games)

+270 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 65 games (has homered in 32.3% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 72 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 72 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 71 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 68 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 68 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 75 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 75 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 77 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 77 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Alex Call (Dodgers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 38 games Leody Taveras (Orioles): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners