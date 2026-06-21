MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 21
Will Nick Kurtz or Shea Langeliers hit a home run on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 21, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Angels at Athletics
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 75 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 69 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 74 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Jose Siri (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Athletics): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Denzer Guzman (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Henry Bolte (Athletics): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Wade Meckler (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Tyler Heineman (Angels): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies
- Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +235 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 70 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 70 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Endy Rodriguez (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Tyler Callihan (Pirates): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Sterlin Thompson (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)
Minnesota Twins at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 65 games (has homered in 32.3% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Twins): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 72 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 71 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 68 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 75 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 77 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)
- Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Alex Call (Dodgers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games
- Leody Taveras (Orioles): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 76 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 70 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Rob Refsnyder (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Connor Joe (Mariners): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Colt Emerson (Mariners): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)