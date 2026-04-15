Sharks vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15

NHL action on Wednesday includes the San Jose Sharks facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sharks vs Blackhawks Game Info

San Jose Sharks (38-34-8) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (28-39-14)

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+

Sharks vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sharks (-118) Blackhawks (-102) 6.5 Sharks (-1.5)

Sharks vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blackhawks win (63.4%)

Sharks vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Sharks are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blackhawks. The Sharks are +184 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -230.

Sharks vs Blackhawks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Sharks-Blackhawks matchup on April 15, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Sharks vs Blackhawks Moneyline

San Jose is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -102 underdog despite being at home.

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