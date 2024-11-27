NHL
Senators vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27
The Ottawa Senators will take on the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Wednesday.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Senators vs Sharks Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (9-11-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (7-12-5)
- Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-220)
|Sharks (+180)
|6.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (60.3%)
Senators vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals (+116 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -142.
Senators vs Sharks Over/Under
- The Senators-Sharks matchup on November 27 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.
Senators vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Sharks, Ottawa is the favorite at -220, and San Jose is +180 playing at home.