Senators vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27

The Ottawa Senators will take on the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Wednesday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Senators vs Sharks Game Info

Ottawa Senators (9-11-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (7-12-5)

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-220) Sharks (+180) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Senators win (60.3%)

Senators vs Sharks Puck Line

The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals (+116 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -142.

Senators vs Sharks Over/Under

The Senators-Sharks matchup on November 27 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Senators vs Sharks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Sharks, Ottawa is the favorite at -220, and San Jose is +180 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!