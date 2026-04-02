NHL
Senators vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2
The Ottawa Senators are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, versus the Buffalo Sabres.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Senators vs Sabres Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (38-26-10) vs. Buffalo Sabres (46-21-8)
- Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-120)
|Sabres (+100)
|6.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (52.4%)
Senators vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Senators. The Sabres are -260 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +205.
Senators vs Sabres Over/Under
- Senators versus Sabres, on April 2, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.
Senators vs Sabres Moneyline
- The Senators vs Sabres moneyline has Ottawa as a -120 favorite, while Buffalo is a +100 underdog on the road.