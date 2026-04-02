Senators vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

The Ottawa Senators are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, versus the Buffalo Sabres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Senators vs Sabres Game Info

Ottawa Senators (38-26-10) vs. Buffalo Sabres (46-21-8)

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Thursday, April 2, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-120) Sabres (+100) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (52.4%)

Senators vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Senators. The Sabres are -260 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +205.

Senators vs Sabres Over/Under

Senators versus Sabres, on April 2, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Senators vs Sabres Moneyline

The Senators vs Sabres moneyline has Ottawa as a -120 favorite, while Buffalo is a +100 underdog on the road.

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