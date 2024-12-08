NHL
Senators vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8
The Ottawa Senators will take on the New York Islanders in NHL action on Sunday.
Senators vs Islanders Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (12-12-2) vs. New York Islanders (10-11-7)
- Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Islanders Odds
|Senators (-154)
|Islanders (+128)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (54.6%)
Senators vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Senators. The Islanders are -205 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +164.
Senators vs Islanders Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Senators-Islanders on December 8, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.
Senators vs Islanders Moneyline
- New York is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -154 favorite at home.