Senators vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7
Data Skrive
The NHL slate on Thursday includes the Ottawa Senators taking on the New York Islanders.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Senators vs Islanders Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (6-6) vs. New York Islanders (5-6-2)
- Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-152)
|Islanders (+126)
|6.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (67.1%)
Senators vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Islanders. The Senators are +160 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -200.
Senators vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for Senators-Islanders on November 7 is 6.5. The over is +114, and the under is -140.
Senators vs Islanders Moneyline
- New York is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -152 favorite at home.