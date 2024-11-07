Senators vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 7

The NHL slate on Thursday includes the Ottawa Senators taking on the New York Islanders.

Senators vs Islanders Game Info

Ottawa Senators (6-6) vs. New York Islanders (5-6-2)

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday, November 7, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-152) Islanders (+126) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Senators win (67.1%)

Senators vs Islanders Puck Line

The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Islanders. The Senators are +160 to cover the spread, while the Islanders are -200.

Senators vs Islanders Over/Under

The over/under for Senators-Islanders on November 7 is 6.5. The over is +114, and the under is -140.

Senators vs Islanders Moneyline

New York is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -152 favorite at home.

