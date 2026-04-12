Senators vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

The NHL's Sunday schedule includes the Ottawa Senators facing the New Jersey Devils.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Senators vs Devils Game Info

Ottawa Senators (43-27-10) vs. New Jersey Devils (41-36-3)

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-138) Devils (+115) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (51.2%)

Senators vs Devils Puck Line

The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Ottawa, the favorite, is +172.

Senators vs Devils Over/Under

The Senators-Devils game on April 12 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.

Senators vs Devils Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Senators, New Jersey is the underdog at +115, and Ottawa is -138 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!