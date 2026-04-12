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NHL

Senators vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Senators vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

The NHL's Sunday schedule includes the Ottawa Senators facing the New Jersey Devils.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Senators vs Devils Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (43-27-10) vs. New Jersey Devils (41-36-3)
  • Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-138)Devils (+115)6.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Devils win (51.2%)

Senators vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Ottawa, the favorite, is +172.

Senators vs Devils Over/Under

  • The Senators-Devils game on April 12 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.

Senators vs Devils Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Senators, New Jersey is the underdog at +115, and Ottawa is -138 playing on the road.

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