Seattle U vs Abilene Christian Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WAC Tournament

The No. 5 seed Seattle U Redhawks (13-17, 8-8 WAC) are squaring off against the No. 4 seed Abilene Christian Wildcats (16-15, 8-8 WAC) in the WAC tournament on Thursday at Orleans Arena, at 9 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Seattle U vs. Abilene Christian Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Seattle U vs. Abilene Christian Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seattle U win (68.2%)

Before placing a bet on Thursday's Seattle U-Abilene Christian spread (Seattle U -5.5) or total (132.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Seattle U vs. Abilene Christian: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Seattle U has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Abilene Christian has put together a 13-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Seattle U covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 42.9% of the time. That's more often than Abilene Christian covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (33.3%).

The Redhawks sport a better record against the spread at home (5-7-0) than they do on the road (6-9-0).

The Wildcats have been better against the spread at home (6-6-0) than on the road (6-9-0) this year.

Seattle U is 7-9-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Abilene Christian is 9-7-0 against the spread in WAC games this year.

Seattle U vs. Abilene Christian: Moneyline Betting Stats

Seattle U has been victorious in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Redhawks have been victorious nine times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -210 or better on the moneyline.

Abilene Christian is 5-11 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.2% of those games).

The Wildcats have a 2-7 record (winning only 22.2% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle U has a 67.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Seattle U vs. Abilene Christian Head-to-Head Comparison

Seattle U averages 71.0 points per game (261st in college basketball) while giving up 66.5 per contest (38th in college basketball). It has a +136 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe leads Seattle U, averaging 15.1 points per game (255th in the nation).

Abilene Christian scores 70.9 points per game (262nd in college basketball) and gives up 70.3 (126th in college basketball) for a +17 scoring differential overall.

Leonardo Bettiol's team-leading 13.5 points per game rank him 440th in college basketball.

The Redhawks come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. They are recording 31.5 rebounds per game (200th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.8 per outing.

Moncrieffe averages 9.6 rebounds per game (ranking 14th in college basketball) to lead the Redhawks.

The Wildcats are 278th in college basketball at 30.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.9 their opponents average.

Bradyn Hubbard averages 5.7 rebounds per game (394th in college basketball) to lead the Wildcats.

Seattle U records 94.5 points per 100 possessions (213th in college basketball), while giving up 88.4 points per 100 possessions (59th in college basketball).

The Wildcats average 89.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (326th in college basketball), and give up 88.3 points per 100 possessions (57th in college basketball).

