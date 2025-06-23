Mariners vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Seattle Mariners playing the Minnesota Twins.

Mariners vs Twins Game Info

Seattle Mariners (39-37) vs. Minnesota Twins (37-40)

Date: Monday, June 23, 2025

7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Fox Sports 1, MNNT, and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-122) | MIN: (+104)

SEA: (-122) | MIN: (+104) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+130) | MIN: +1.5 (-156)

SEA: -1.5 (+130) | MIN: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Mariners vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 6-4, 2.92 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 4-4, 4.54 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bryan Woo (6-4) for the Mariners and Bailey Ober (4-4) for the Twins. Woo's team is 6-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Woo's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-3. The Twins have a 7-6-0 ATS record in Ober's 13 starts with a set spread. The Twins have been the moneyline underdog in four of Ober's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those games.

Mariners vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (52.8%)

Mariners vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Mariners, Minnesota is the underdog at +104, and Seattle is -122 playing on the road.

Mariners vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Twins are -156 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +130.

Mariners vs Twins Over/Under

Mariners versus Twins on June 23 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -108 and the under set at -112.

Mariners vs Twins Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 25 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 21 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 40 of 75 chances this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 33-42-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline 23 total times this season. They've gone 10-13 in those games.

Minnesota has gone 5-7 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (41.7%).

The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times this season for a 32-38-4 record against the over/under.

The Twins are 39-35-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (77) this season while batting .276 with 45 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .383 and a slugging percentage of .659.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is second in slugging.

Raleigh will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with two doubles, five home runs, three walks and 12 RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .714, fueled by an OBP of .314 and a team-best slugging percentage of .400 this season. He's batting .252.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 94th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.

Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .407 this season while batting .291 with 50 walks and 34 runs scored.

Crawford has recorded a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .238 with four walks.

Jorge Polanco has 11 home runs, 36 RBI and a batting average of .258 this season.

Polanco enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has put up an on-base percentage of .353 and has 65 hits, both team-high numbers for the Twins. He's batting .285 and slugging .575.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Ty France leads his team with a .380 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .266 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is currently 61st in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Trevor Larnach has 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks while batting .257.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .248 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.

Mariners vs Twins Head to Head

6/1/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/31/2025: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/30/2025: 12-6 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

12-6 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/30/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2024: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/28/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/9/2024: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2024: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/7/2024: 10-6 SEA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-6 SEA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/6/2024: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

