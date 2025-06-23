Brewers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 23

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are playing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Brewers vs Pirates Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (43-35) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (31-48)

Date: Monday, June 23, 2025

Monday, June 23, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and SportsNet PT

Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-188) | PIT: (+158)

MIL: (-188) | PIT: (+158) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-100) | PIT: +1.5 (-120)

MIL: -1.5 (-100) | PIT: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 3-7, 3.50 ERA vs Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 1-0, 1.54 ERA

The Brewers will look to Chad Patrick (3-7) against the Pirates and Braxton Ashcraft (1-0). Patrick and his team have a record of 6-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Patrick's team has been victorious in 42.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-4. Ashcraft's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Brewers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (61%)

Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -188 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +158 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-120 to cover), and Milwaukee is -100 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Brewers-Pirates on June 23, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 24, or 66.7%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -188 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 31 of their 77 opportunities.

The Brewers are 40-37-0 against the spread in their 77 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have gone 19-31 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 6-8 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

The Pirates have played in 73 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-43-3).

The Pirates have put together a 36-37-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.453) and total hits (86) this season. He's batting .260 with an on-base percentage of .288.

He is 71st in batting average, 141st in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Christian Yelich has 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks. He's batting .259 and slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Yelich has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .405 with five doubles, a home run, two walks and 13 RBIs.

Sal Frelick has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Frelick enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double and four RBIs.

Brice Turang has five home runs, 30 RBI and a batting average of .274 this season.

Turang has safely hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .350 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz is batting .211 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 152nd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Andrew McCutchen paces his team with 64 hits and a .345 OBP, with a team-best .417 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .264.

He is currently 65th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Bryan Reynolds has put up a team-high .364 slugging percentage.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .275 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.

Brewers vs Pirates Head to Head

5/25/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2025: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/22/2025: 8-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/26/2024: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/24/2024: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/11/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/10/2024: 9-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/9/2024: 12-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

