Seattle Seahawks Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

In terms of odds to win the Super Bowl (+7000), the Seattle Seahawks are 16th in the league right now. In terms of qualifying for the postseason, the Seahawks sport +290 odds.

Seahawks Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +7000 (Bet $100 to win $7,000)

+7000 (Bet $100 to win $7,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5500 (Bet $100 to win $5,500)

+5500 (Bet $100 to win $5,500) Odds to Make the Playoffs: +290 (Bet $100 to win $290)

+290 (Bet $100 to win $290) Odds to Win the NFC West: +500 (Bet $100 to win $500)

Seahawks Stats Insights

The Seahawks are putting up 352.4 yards per game on offense this year (10th in NFL), and they are surrendering 349.5 yards per game (22nd) on the other side of the ball.

Offensively, the Seahawks rank 15th in the NFL with 23 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 21st in points allowed (349.5 points allowed per contest).

Seattle sports the 15th-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards (210.9 allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking second-best with 260.9 passing yards per game.

On offense, the Seahawks rank 27th in the NFL with 91.5 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 27th in rushing yards allowed per contest (138.6).

Seattle is posting a 36.4% third-down percentage on offense, which ranks them 23rd in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 18th, giving up a 39.6% third-down conversion rate.

The Seahawks are surrendering 5.7 yards per play on the defensive side of the ball (16th in the NFL), while gaining 5.9 per play (10th in the league) on offense this season.

With 10 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) against 16 turnovers committed (25th in NFL), Seattle (-6) has the 25th-ranked turnover margin in the league.

Seahawks Betting Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+7000), the Seahawks are 16th-best in the league. They are one spot below that, 17th, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Seahawks' Super Bowl odds down from +5500 at the beginning of the season to +7000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 11th-smallest change.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Seahawks have a 1.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

With odds of +290, the Seahawks have been given a 25.6% chance of making the postseason.

Seahawks Leaders

Geno Smith has thrown for 2,781 yards, completing 69% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. He's also run for 222 yards (22.2 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Kenneth Walker III has racked up 452 yards on 113 carries while finding the end zone seven times. He's also caught 32 passes for 222 yards (27.8 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's team-high 678 yards as a receiver have come on 60 receptions (out of 86 targets) with three touchdowns.

D.K. Metcalf has caught 42 passes for 638 yards (79.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Derick Hall paces the team with 6.0 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL and 28 tackles.

Tariq Woolen leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 23 tackles and six passes defended.

