Seahawks vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17 Thursday Night Football

On Thursday in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks are up against the Chicago Bears.

Seahawks vs Bears Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seahawks win (62.3%)

Seahawks vs Bears Point Spread

The Seahawks are 3.5-point favorites against the Bears. The Seahawks are -110 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -110 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Seahawks vs Bears Over/Under

A combined point total of 43.5 has been set for Seahawks-Bears on Dec. 26, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Seahawks vs Bears Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bears-Seahawks, Chicago is the underdog at +162, and Seattle is -194 playing on the road.

Seahawks vs Bears Betting Trends

Seattle has six wins in 15 games against the spread this season.

The Seahawks have one win ATS (1-3) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

There have been eight Seahawks games (out of 15) that hit the over this year.

The Bears are 7-7-1 against the spread this year.

As 3.5-point underdogs or greater, Chicago is 3-3 against the spread.

Out of 15 Bears games so far this season, six have gone over the total.

Seahawks vs Bears Odds & Spread

