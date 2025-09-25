Seahawks at Cardinals Single-Game FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football

Week 4 gets under way tonight with an NFC West matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.

For those unfamiliar with single-game NFL DFS on FanDuel, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, but beginning in 2025 on FanDuel, their salary also increases 1.5 times.

Here are players worth considering for tonight's game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Seahawks at Cardinals NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Sam Darnold ($18,000 MVP/$12,000 FLEX) -- Sam Darnold is playing good ball through three weeks, and he's my favorite MVP play for TNF. Darnold has scored 16.72 and 17.80 FanDuel points over his past two games, and he ranks ninth in EPA added per drop back. Arizona sits 15th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 14th in overall defense, so it's a neutral matchup. Plus, while Darnold has run for only 14 total yards this season, he's capable of chipping in a bit with his legs as he averaged 12.5 rushing yards per game in 2024.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($19,500 MVP/$13,000 FLEX) -- Among the game's non-QBs, Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks like the best multiplier option. With the caveat that it's a three-game sample, JSN appears headed for a breakout campaign. He ranks first among all wideouts in target share (40.3%) and third in air yards share (53.7%). He's produced between 18.1 and 17.3 FanDuel points in every game. His receiving yards prop of 84.5 yards is 23.0 yards clear of anyone else's tonight.

Trey McBride ($16,200 MVP/$10,800) -- I think it's a good slate to get a little different at MVP, and that pushes me to Trey McBride. The Cards' TE is tops at the position in target share (27.3%) and second in air yards share (26.9%). Seattle has permitted the most FanDuel points per game to tight ends (16.7), and McBride's receiving yards prop of 61.5 is fairly enticing. I think he has big-time upside tonight and may not be a very popular MVP pick.

Flex Targets

Kyler Murray ($12,600) -- I don't like Kyler Murray as an MVP play because I think this is a bad matchup for him, but with that said, any QB makes sense in single-game DFS, especially one who can run. Seattle has held QBs to the fifth-fewest fantasy points per drop back. They own the fourth-highest hurry rate (13.0%) and fourth-best pressure rate (29.3%) despite holding the fourth-lowest blitz rate (13.0%). With just four players rushing on a majority of snaps, that should limit Kyler's scramble opportunities while also making it difficult for him to have a big night through the air.

Trey Benson ($9,200) -- Trey Benson has an off-the-radar MVP case if you're looking to get weird. I don't mind it, but I prefer Benson as a flex play. He's lined up for his first workhorse-back game of the year with James Conner out, and FanDuel Sportsbook has his rushing plus receiving prop at a solid 77.5 yards while giving Benson the shortest anytime TD odds (+105). There's a lot to like.

Jason Myers ($7,000) and Chad Ryland ($6,200) -- Both kickers are quality options in an indoors game with a low total (43.5). Jason Myers erupted for 17.0 FanDuel points last time out and is 6 of 7 on field goals this year. Chad Ryland has reached double-digit FanDuel points in two of three games, including each of his dome games. I will use both kickers together in some lineups.

AJ Barner ($4,400) -- Among the low-salary dart throws, AJ Barner catches my eye. He's operating as Seattle's clear TE1, leading the Seahawks' tight ends in snap rate (42.1%), and while he's seen just five total looks, he's caught every ball thrown his way and has scored a tuddie. I think Barner's role may grow as the year progresses and am willing to roll the dice on him as a salary-saver.

FanDuel is running a $2M Touchdown Jackpot for Thursday Night Football! Use the token to place an Anytime TD wager on the Seahawks vs. Cardinals game. If your player scores the first OR last touchdown, get a share of $2 million in Bonus Bets. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.