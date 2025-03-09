SE Louisiana vs Incarnate Word Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Southland Tournament

The No. 6 seed SE Louisiana Lions (18-13, 12-8 Southland) and the No. 7 seed Incarnate Word Cardinals (16-15, 9-11 Southland) meet in the Southland tournament Sunday at The Legacy Center, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

SE Louisiana vs. Incarnate Word Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Sunday, March 9, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Arena: The Legacy Center

SE Louisiana vs. Incarnate Word Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: SE Louisiana win (54.5%)

Check out the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Sunday's SE Louisiana-Incarnate Word spread (SE Louisiana -2.5) or over/under (140.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

SE Louisiana vs. Incarnate Word: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

SE Louisiana has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Incarnate Word has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

SE Louisiana (4-3) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (57.1%) than Incarnate Word (6-6) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Lions own a worse record against the spread in home games (6-4-0) than they do in road games (12-5-0).

The Cardinals' winning percentage against the spread at home is .417 (5-7-0). Away, it is .571 (8-6-0).

SE Louisiana is 12-8-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Incarnate Word has beaten the spread nine times in 20 Southland games.

SE Louisiana vs. Incarnate Word: Moneyline Betting Stats

SE Louisiana has been victorious in eight, or 72.7%, of the 11 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Lions have won five of seven games when listed as at least -150 or better on the moneyline.

Incarnate Word has gone 2-9 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 18.2% of those games).

The Cardinals are 2-7 (winning only 22.2% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +125 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies SE Louisiana has a 60% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

SE Louisiana vs. Incarnate Word Head-to-Head Comparison

SE Louisiana has a +96 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.1 points per game. It is putting up 72.8 points per game to rank 212th in college basketball and is giving up 69.7 per outing to rank 105th in college basketball.

Sam Hines Jr. is 152nd in the country with a team-leading 16.4 points per game.

Incarnate Word has a +133 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. It is putting up 73.1 points per game, 204th in college basketball, and is allowing 68.8 per contest to rank 84th in college basketball.

Davion Bailey paces Incarnate Word, averaging 16.7 points per game (133rd in college basketball).

The Lions come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. They are recording 32.7 rebounds per game (139th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.5 per outing.

Hines leads the Lions with 6.4 rebounds per game (248th in college basketball play).

The Cardinals pull down 31 rebounds per game (240th in college basketball) while allowing 27.3 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.7 boards per game.

Jordan Pyke's five rebounds per game lead the Cardinals and rank 608th in college basketball.

SE Louisiana's 95.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 188th in college basketball, and the 91.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 133rd in college basketball.

The Cardinals rank 102nd in college basketball averaging 98.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 169th, allowing 93 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!