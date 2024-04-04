Scottie Scheffler 2024 Masters Odds, History, Recent Results, and Key Stats

The 2024 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Scottie Scheffler 2024 Masters Betting Odds

Scottie Scheffler's odds to win the Masters are set at +430, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 4th.

That positions him as a heavy favorite and suggests an implied probability of 18.9%.

Additionally, Scheffler's odds to win any major in 2024 are actually -125.

Scottie Scheffler Masters History

Here is how Scheffler has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year Finish 2020 T19 2021 T18 2022 1 2023 T10

Scheffler won the Masters in 2022 by three shots over Rory McIlroy and is yet to finish worse than T19 in any of his four starts at Augusta National.

Via datagolf, Scheffler has gained strokes in all three tee-to-green facets in each of his three measured starts.

Recent Results

Since the start of 2024, Scheffler has two wins in eight starts and has not finished worse than T17.

Here are his finishes since January.

Date Tournament Finish 1/7/2024 The Sentry T5 1/21/2024 The American Express T17 2/4/2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am T6 2/11/2024 WM Phoenix Open T3 2/18/2024 The Genesis Invitational T10 3/10/2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 1 3/17/2024 THE PLAYERS Championship 1 View Full Table

Scottie Scheffler 2024 Key Stats

Here are Scheffler's stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2024 Masters.

2024 PGA Tour Ranks Value Rank SG: Total 2.81 1 SG: Tee-to-Green 2.80 1 SG: Off-the-Tee 0.90 4 SG: Approach the Green 1.35 1 SG: Around-the-Green 0.55 4 SG: Putting 0.01 99 Driving Distance 297.9 78 View Full Table

Scheffler easily leads the tour in strokes gained: total and strokes gained: tee to green among qualified PGA Tour players.

His putting ranks him 99th, but all three of his individual tee-to-green stats sit inside the top five.

Scottie Scheffler 2024 Masters Analysis and Prediction

Expectations for Scheffler couldn't be much higher. He's the only golfer in the field with odds shorter than +1000.

Scheffler's all-around game has helped him find consistent success in 2024 and at Augusta National, historically.

It's hard to envision a scenario where Scheffler is not in contention in some form or fashion given how good his game is overall.

