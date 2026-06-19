Scotland vs Morocco Prediction: Who Will Score First Goal Tonight World Cup 2026

Friday June 19, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+

Saibari +500 the top opener pick · scored first vs Brazil · Brahim Diaz the value dart — penalty taker, matched Saibari's shot volume · McGinn ~+1000 Tartan dart · full first goal board & parlays.

Saibari +500 is the top first goal pick — he opened the scoring against Brazil in Morocco's opener and has the central striker positioning to be first again. Brahim Diaz at approximately +600 is the value dart: he matched Saibari's shot volume against Brazil (both had three shots on target), is Morocco's likely penalty taker, and moves into the same central positions that create first-goal opportunities. On the Scotland side, McGinn at ~+1000 is the only Scot who has scored at this tournament and the best long-odds opener dart for bettors who believe in the upset.

All first goal odds via ESPN/FanDuel Sportsbook live board and Sportsgambler. Subject to change. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+.

⭐ Top Pick: Saibari First Goal Scorer

🏆 TOP PICK Scored first vs Brazil Ismael Saibari — Morocco ST PSV → Bayern Munich · confirmed starting CF · opened vs Brazil · 3 shots First Goal +500 Anytime +190 2+ Goals +1200 ⭐ Scored first vs Brazil — confirmed first-goal track record at this WC 27.9% anytime probability (Dimers) — highest in fixture Sportsgambler first goal market leader at +360 Confirmed starting CF · unchanged Morocco XI · faces weaker backline than Brazil ⚙️ How This First Goal Gets Scored Step 1: Morocco dominate early possession. Their 4-2-3-1 presses Scotland's 4-4-2 from the front, forcing the Scottish midfield to sit deep.

Step 2: Brahim Diaz drifts inside from the right, drawing Scotland's left-sided centre-back (Hendry) out of position. Ounahi or El Khannouss slide the ball into the space he vacates.

Step 3: Hakimi's overlapping run on the right creates a second line of attack — Robertson is forced wide, creating a 2v1 in the central pocket where Saibari operates.

Step 4: Saibari receives centrally and finishes. This mirrors his goal against Brazil precisely — a central receiving run off wide pressure that pins the backline. Saibari is the first goalscorer favourite and rightfully so. He opened the scoring against Brazil — a significantly stronger defensive unit than Scotland's Hanley and Hendry — and his central striker positioning means all of Morocco's wide and midfield creativity funnels toward him as the primary finishing reference. At +500, the implied probability of ~17% is fair for the first goal specifically, and Morocco's expected game script (early possession dominance, pressure on Scotland's backline) creates exactly the conditions that produced his Brazil opener. Bet recommendation: Saibari First Goal +500 is the primary bet. A $10 bet returns $60. The 2.6x premium over his anytime (+190) is worth paying for the same event at a better price. Combine with Morocco ML for a two-leg parlay at ~+170. Hanley/Hendry significantly weaker than Marquinhos/Militão he scored against First goal +500 vs anytime +190 — 2.6x premium for same scorer event

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💎 Value Pick: Brahim Diaz First Goal ~+600

Brahim Diaz — Morocco AM (#10) Real Madrid · confirmed starting · tied with Saibari shots vs Brazil · likely penalty taker First Goal ~+600 Anytime ~+220 2+ Goals ~+1500 Covers.com explicit first goal value pick: "better value way to attack the goalscorer market" Tied with Saibari for shots AND shots on target vs Brazil — identical threat level Likely Morocco penalty taker — additional first goal route via spot kick Uses Hakimi's overlapping runs to move into dangerous central positions 5 goals in last 8 Morocco games · FanDuel Research top prop pick The key insight from Covers.com: Brahim Diaz was exactly tied with Saibari for shots and shots on target against Brazil — both had three — but only Saibari scored. This means Diaz's threat level is essentially equivalent, yet his first goal odds (~+600) are higher than Saibari's (+500). The additional layer: Covers.com explicitly identifies Diaz as Morocco's likely penalty taker. Any foul on a Moroccan attacker inside Scotland's box routes directly to a Brahim Diaz first goal from 12 yards — a pathway that Saibari doesn't have as the primary spot-kick taker. Bet recommendation: Brahim Diaz First Goal ~+600 is Covers.com's explicit value pick. Back both Saibari +500 and Diaz ~+600 at small stakes for total first-goal coverage of Morocco's two most likely opener routes — central finishing (Saibari) and penalty/cut-inside (Diaz).

📋 Full First Goal Board — Morocco & Scotland

🇲🇦 Morocco Player Anytime First Goal ⭐ Ismael Saibari · ST PSV → Bayern · scored vs BRA · confirmed starting · 3 shots vs BRA · TOP PICK +190 +500 💎 Brahim Diaz · AM #10 Real Madrid · tied with Saibari shots vs BRA · penalty taker · VALUE PICK ~+220 ~+600 Ayoub El Kaabi · FW (bench) 3 goals in last 9 · impact sub · bench = weaker first-goal route · skip +210 +550 Soufiane Rahimi · FW (bench) Physical striker · impact sub option · long-odds dart only +235 +600 Azzedine Ounahi · AM 2 assists in L8 · primarily a creator · unlikely first goalscorer route +400 ~+900 Bilal El Khannouss · AM Left AM · creative link play · long dart only +450 ~+1000 Achraf Hakimi · RB 3 shots vs Brazil · SI.com value dart · odds now longer than shot vol suggests +550 ~+1100 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland Player Anytime First Goal ⭐ John McGinn · AM Only SCO WC scorer · set-piece delivery AND box arrival · top SCO pick +500 ~+1000 Scott McTominay · CM 40 touches vs Haiti · 3 goals in qualifiers · box-crash set-piece route +475 ~+1000 Lawrence Shankland · ST Scottish top scorer · holds line · confirmed starting +475 ~+1100 Che Adams · ST 2 goals in qualifiers · confirmed starting alongside Shankland +475 ~+1100 Lyndon Dykes · ST (bench) Aerial impact sub · option if Scotland chase the game +475 ~+1200

*Odds confirmed via ESPN/FanDuel Sportsbook and Sportsgambler. Scotland first goal odds estimated from anytime board. Subject to change. Must be 21+.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 McGinn ~+1000 — The Scottish First Goal Dart

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 SCOTLAND TOP PICK John McGinn — Scotland AM Aston Villa · scored vs Haiti · Scotland's only WC goal · set-piece specialist First Goal ~+1000 Scored vs Haiti — only confirmed Scottish World Cup scorer in this squad Both delivers set pieces AND arrives late into the box — dual route to opener Scotland's most likely goal route is a set piece — McGinn is central to all of them Scotland only managed 3 shots total vs Haiti — any goal likely from dead ball If Scotland score first tonight — the major upset scenario — the opener almost certainly goes through McGinn. He scored the only Scottish goal vs Haiti via a deflected set piece, is the primary dead-ball delivery man, and can also arrive late in the box from a central midfield starting position. At ~+1000, a $5 bet returns $55 total. This is not a probability-first bet — it's for Scotland fans who want meaningful financial upside to match their emotional investment in the Tartan Army's historic push for the knockout stage. A Scotland first goal in this match would be one of the most memorable moments at this World Cup, and McGinn is the player most likely to score it.

💎 Value Analysis — First Goal vs Anytime

📐 The First Goal Premium — Why It's Worth Paying Saibari's anytime odds are +190. His first goal odds are +500 — a 2.6x premium for the same player scoring but specifically as the opener. The implied probability drops from ~34% to ~17%. Is that restriction worth the premium? Yes, in this match: Morocco are expected to dominate early possession, Scotland sit deep from minute one, and Morocco's most likely goal comes in the first half as Scotland tire under sustained pressure. Saibari scored in the first half against Brazil. The early-goal scenario is the strong consensus game script, making the first-goal market genuinely attractive for the top scorers. ✅ Primary: Saibari First Goal +500 BACK IT Highest probability first-goal scorer. Opened vs Brazil. Confirmed starting CF. Scotland's Hanley and Hendry are a significant quality drop from the Brazilian centre-backs he scored against. Morocco's game script — early possession dominance, pressure on Scotland — creates exactly the opener scenario Saibari exploited vs Brazil. The primary first goal bet. 💎 Value: Brahim Diaz ~+600 BACK IT Covers.com explicit value pick. Matched Saibari's shot volume vs Brazil. Morocco's likely penalty taker — any spot kick becomes a near-certain Diaz first goal. At ~+600, better value than Saibari's +500 on a per-probability basis when the penalty route is included. Back both for full first-goal coverage of Morocco's two likeliest opener routes. 🎲 Long Dart: Hakimi ~+1100 TINY STAKES SI.com's pick: Hakimi matched Saibari's shot volume vs Brazil (3 each) but Saibari scored, so Hakimi's odds are now significantly longer relative to his actual threat level. If his overlapping run produces the opener, the ~+1100 payout is exceptional. Tiny stakes only — requires not just a goal but the opening goal. 🔴 Skip: El Kaabi First Goal +550 NOT THE PLAY El Kaabi is a strong anytime dart (+210) but a weak first-goal bet. As a bench player he needs to come on AND score first — two sequential events. +550 is not enough premium over his anytime (+210) for a two-step outcome. Back his anytime; skip his first goal.

🎯 First Goal Parlay Ideas

⚽ Scotland vs Morocco · First Goal Combos Safe — Saibari First Goal + Morocco ML (~+170) Saibari First Goal +500 + Morocco ML -145. Correlated legs — if Saibari opens the scoring, Morocco almost certainly win. A $10 bet returns ~$27 total. Both align with the 1-0 Morocco consensus game script. Value — Saibari First Goal + Under 2.5 (~+215) Saibari First Goal +500 + Under 2.5 -154. A 1-0 Morocco win with Saibari opening settles both legs. Under 2.5 is CBS Sports' primary pick. Same game script reinforcing both bets. Coverage — Saibari First + Diaz Anytime (~+800) Saibari First Goal +500 + Brahim Diaz Anytime ~+220. Saibari opens, Diaz adds later. A Morocco 2-0 win with both scoring settles this at approximately +800. High requirement but these are the two most probable scorers in the fixture. Scotland Fairy Tale — McGinn First + Scotland ML (~+5000) McGinn First Goal ~+1000 + Scotland ML +450. The full Tartan Army upset. Approximately +5000. $5 bet returns $255 total. Tiny stakes. Maximum World Cup story upside.

📋 First Goal Best Bets — Ranked Summary ⭐ #1 — Saibari First Goal Scored first vs Brazil · confirmed starter · early goal game script · top pick +500 💎 #2 — Brahim Diaz First Goal Covers.com value pick · matched Saibari shots · penalty taker route ~+600 📊 SGP — Saibari First + Morocco ML Correlated · 1-0 Morocco script · ~+170 ~+170 🎲 #3 — Hakimi First Goal (long dart) 3 shots vs Brazil · SI.com value case · tiny stakes ~+1100 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #4 — McGinn First Goal (SCO dart) Only SCO WC scorer · set-piece route · upset scenario · tiny stakes ~+1000

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 First Goal Props Bet First Goal Scorer — 6 PM ET Today Saibari +500 · Brahim Diaz ~+600 · Hakimi ~+1100 · McGinn ~+1000

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly