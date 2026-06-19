Scotland vs Morocco Prediction: Who Will Score First Goal Tonight World Cup 2026

Scotland vs Morocco First Goal Scorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
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● TODAY — 6:00 PM ET · GILLETTE STADIUM, BOSTON
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group C · Matchday 2 · FanDuel Sportsbook
Scotland vs Morocco: First Goal Scorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Saibari +500 the top opener pick · scored first vs Brazil · Brahim Diaz the value dart — penalty taker, matched Saibari's shot volume · McGinn ~+1000 Tartan dart · full first goal board & parlays.
Friday June 19, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+
🏴
Scotland ML
+450
Draw
+260
Under 2.5
-154
🇲🇦
Morocco ML
-145
Saibari +500 is the top first goal pick — he opened the scoring against Brazil in Morocco's opener and has the central striker positioning to be first again. Brahim Diaz at approximately +600 is the value dart: he matched Saibari's shot volume against Brazil (both had three shots on target), is Morocco's likely penalty taker, and moves into the same central positions that create first-goal opportunities. On the Scotland side, McGinn at ~+1000 is the only Scot who has scored at this tournament and the best long-odds opener dart for bettors who believe in the upset.
All first goal odds via ESPN/FanDuel Sportsbook live board and Sportsgambler. Subject to change. Confirm lineup before wagering. Must be 21+.
⭐ Top Pick: Saibari First Goal Scorer
🏆 TOP PICKScored first vs Brazil
Ismael Saibari — Morocco ST
PSV → Bayern Munich · confirmed starting CF · opened vs Brazil · 3 shots
First Goal
+500
Anytime
+190
2+ Goals
+1200
⭐ Scored first vs Brazil — confirmed first-goal track record at this WC27.9% anytime probability (Dimers) — highest in fixtureSportsgambler first goal market leader at +360Confirmed starting CF · unchanged Morocco XI · faces weaker backline than Brazil
⚙️ How This First Goal Gets Scored
Step 1: Morocco dominate early possession. Their 4-2-3-1 presses Scotland's 4-4-2 from the front, forcing the Scottish midfield to sit deep. Step 2: Brahim Diaz drifts inside from the right, drawing Scotland's left-sided centre-back (Hendry) out of position. Ounahi or El Khannouss slide the ball into the space he vacates. Step 3: Hakimi's overlapping run on the right creates a second line of attack — Robertson is forced wide, creating a 2v1 in the central pocket where Saibari operates. Step 4: Saibari receives centrally and finishes. This mirrors his goal against Brazil precisely — a central receiving run off wide pressure that pins the backline.
Saibari is the first goalscorer favourite and rightfully so. He opened the scoring against Brazil — a significantly stronger defensive unit than Scotland's Hanley and Hendry — and his central striker positioning means all of Morocco's wide and midfield creativity funnels toward him as the primary finishing reference. At +500, the implied probability of ~17% is fair for the first goal specifically, and Morocco's expected game script (early possession dominance, pressure on Scotland's backline) creates exactly the conditions that produced his Brazil opener.
Bet recommendation: Saibari First Goal +500 is the primary bet. A $10 bet returns $60. The 2.6x premium over his anytime (+190) is worth paying for the same event at a better price. Combine with Morocco ML for a two-leg parlay at ~+170.
Hanley/Hendry significantly weaker than Marquinhos/Militão he scored againstFirst goal +500 vs anytime +190 — 2.6x premium for same scorer event
Real Madrid · confirmed starting · tied with Saibari shots vs Brazil · likely penalty taker
First Goal
~+600
Anytime
~+220
2+ Goals
~+1500
Covers.com explicit first goal value pick: "better value way to attack the goalscorer market"Tied with Saibari for shots AND shots on target vs Brazil — identical threat levelLikely Morocco penalty taker — additional first goal route via spot kickUses Hakimi's overlapping runs to move into dangerous central positions5 goals in last 8 Morocco games · FanDuel Research top prop pick
The key insight from Covers.com: Brahim Diaz was exactly tied with Saibari for shots and shots on target against Brazil — both had three — but only Saibari scored. This means Diaz's threat level is essentially equivalent, yet his first goal odds (~+600) are higher than Saibari's (+500). The additional layer: Covers.com explicitly identifies Diaz as Morocco's likely penalty taker. Any foul on a Moroccan attacker inside Scotland's box routes directly to a Brahim Diaz first goal from 12 yards — a pathway that Saibari doesn't have as the primary spot-kick taker.
Bet recommendation: Brahim Diaz First Goal ~+600 is Covers.com's explicit value pick. Back both Saibari +500 and Diaz ~+600 at small stakes for total first-goal coverage of Morocco's two most likely opener routes — central finishing (Saibari) and penalty/cut-inside (Diaz).
📋 Full First Goal Board — Morocco & Scotland
🇲🇦 Morocco Player
Anytime
First Goal
⭐ Ismael Saibari · ST
PSV → Bayern · scored vs BRA · confirmed starting · 3 shots vs BRA · TOP PICK
+190
+500
💎 Brahim Diaz · AM #10
Real Madrid · tied with Saibari shots vs BRA · penalty taker · VALUE PICK
~+220
~+600
Ayoub El Kaabi · FW (bench)
3 goals in last 9 · impact sub · bench = weaker first-goal route · skip
+210
+550
Soufiane Rahimi · FW (bench)
Physical striker · impact sub option · long-odds dart only
+235
+600
Azzedine Ounahi · AM
2 assists in L8 · primarily a creator · unlikely first goalscorer route
+400
~+900
Bilal El Khannouss · AM
Left AM · creative link play · long dart only
+450
~+1000
Achraf Hakimi · RB
3 shots vs Brazil · SI.com value dart · odds now longer than shot vol suggests
+550
~+1100
🏴 Scotland Player
Anytime
First Goal
⭐ John McGinn · AM
Only SCO WC scorer · set-piece delivery AND box arrival · top SCO pick
+500
~+1000
Scott McTominay · CM
40 touches vs Haiti · 3 goals in qualifiers · box-crash set-piece route
+475
~+1000
Lawrence Shankland · ST
Scottish top scorer · holds line · confirmed starting
+475
~+1100
Che Adams · ST
2 goals in qualifiers · confirmed starting alongside Shankland
+475
~+1100
Lyndon Dykes · ST (bench)
Aerial impact sub · option if Scotland chase the game
+475
~+1200
*Odds confirmed via ESPN/FanDuel Sportsbook and Sportsgambler. Scotland first goal odds estimated from anytime board. Subject to change. Must be 21+.
🏴 McGinn ~+1000 — The Scottish First Goal Dart
🏴 SCOTLAND TOP PICK
John McGinn — Scotland AM
Aston Villa · scored vs Haiti · Scotland's only WC goal · set-piece specialist
First Goal
~+1000
Scored vs Haiti — only confirmed Scottish World Cup scorer in this squadBoth delivers set pieces AND arrives late into the box — dual route to openerScotland's most likely goal route is a set piece — McGinn is central to all of themScotland only managed 3 shots total vs Haiti — any goal likely from dead ball
If Scotland score first tonight — the major upset scenario — the opener almost certainly goes through McGinn. He scored the only Scottish goal vs Haiti via a deflected set piece, is the primary dead-ball delivery man, and can also arrive late in the box from a central midfield starting position. At ~+1000, a $5 bet returns $55 total. This is not a probability-first bet — it's for Scotland fans who want meaningful financial upside to match their emotional investment in the Tartan Army's historic push for the knockout stage. A Scotland first goal in this match would be one of the most memorable moments at this World Cup, and McGinn is the player most likely to score it.
💎 Value Analysis — First Goal vs Anytime
📐 The First Goal Premium — Why It's Worth Paying
Saibari's anytime odds are +190. His first goal odds are +500 — a 2.6x premium for the same player scoring but specifically as the opener. The implied probability drops from ~34% to ~17%. Is that restriction worth the premium? Yes, in this match: Morocco are expected to dominate early possession, Scotland sit deep from minute one, and Morocco's most likely goal comes in the first half as Scotland tire under sustained pressure. Saibari scored in the first half against Brazil. The early-goal scenario is the strong consensus game script, making the first-goal market genuinely attractive for the top scorers.
✅ Primary: Saibari First Goal +500
BACK IT
Highest probability first-goal scorer. Opened vs Brazil. Confirmed starting CF. Scotland's Hanley and Hendry are a significant quality drop from the Brazilian centre-backs he scored against. Morocco's game script — early possession dominance, pressure on Scotland — creates exactly the opener scenario Saibari exploited vs Brazil. The primary first goal bet.
💎 Value: Brahim Diaz ~+600
BACK IT
Covers.com explicit value pick. Matched Saibari's shot volume vs Brazil. Morocco's likely penalty taker — any spot kick becomes a near-certain Diaz first goal. At ~+600, better value than Saibari's +500 on a per-probability basis when the penalty route is included. Back both for full first-goal coverage of Morocco's two likeliest opener routes.
🎲 Long Dart: Hakimi ~+1100
TINY STAKES
SI.com's pick: Hakimi matched Saibari's shot volume vs Brazil (3 each) but Saibari scored, so Hakimi's odds are now significantly longer relative to his actual threat level. If his overlapping run produces the opener, the ~+1100 payout is exceptional. Tiny stakes only — requires not just a goal but the opening goal.
🔴 Skip: El Kaabi First Goal +550
NOT THE PLAY
El Kaabi is a strong anytime dart (+210) but a weak first-goal bet. As a bench player he needs to come on AND score first — two sequential events. +550 is not enough premium over his anytime (+210) for a two-step outcome. Back his anytime; skip his first goal.
🎯 First Goal Parlay Ideas
⚽ Scotland vs Morocco · First Goal Combos
Safe — Saibari First Goal + Morocco ML (~+170)
Saibari First Goal +500 + Morocco ML -145. Correlated legs — if Saibari opens the scoring, Morocco almost certainly win. A $10 bet returns ~$27 total. Both align with the 1-0 Morocco consensus game script.
Value — Saibari First Goal + Under 2.5 (~+215)
Saibari First Goal +500 + Under 2.5 -154. A 1-0 Morocco win with Saibari opening settles both legs. Under 2.5 is CBS Sports' primary pick. Same game script reinforcing both bets.
Coverage — Saibari First + Diaz Anytime (~+800)
Saibari First Goal +500 + Brahim Diaz Anytime ~+220. Saibari opens, Diaz adds later. A Morocco 2-0 win with both scoring settles this at approximately +800. High requirement but these are the two most probable scorers in the fixture.
Scotland Fairy Tale — McGinn First + Scotland ML (~+5000)
McGinn First Goal ~+1000 + Scotland ML +450. The full Tartan Army upset. Approximately +5000. $5 bet returns $255 total. Tiny stakes. Maximum World Cup story upside.
📋 First Goal Best Bets — Ranked Summary
⭐ #1 — Saibari First Goal
Scored first vs Brazil · confirmed starter · early goal game script · top pick
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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