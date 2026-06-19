Scotland vs Morocco Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets: World Cup 2026 Group C
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Scotland vs Morocco: Prediction, Picks & Lineups
Morocco -145 the top pick · Saibari +190 anytime scorer · Under 2.5 -154 the value total · Scotland at a historic crossroads · full lineups, tactics & best bets.
Scotland vs Morocco Prediction & Preview
This is the game that could define Scotland's entire 2026 World Cup campaign — and Morocco's path to the knockout round. Scotland sit at the top of Group C after a disciplined 1-0 win over Haiti, John McGinn's first-time strike their first World Cup goal in 28 years. Three points here would put them on the brink of the knockout stage for the first time in their history. Morocco need a win after their creditable 1-1 draw with Brazil — but a loss leaves them scrambling heading into the final group game against the Seleção.
The quality gap between these sides is real. Morocco matched Brazil on expected goals (+0.08 in their favour) while outshot them 12-3 in the opening 31 minutes. Scotland's xG differential against Haiti was -0.44 despite winning — they needed a deflected strike to edge a team that didn't register a single shot on target. A step up in class awaits, and the betting market — Morocco -145 — reflects it.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Confirm lineup before wagering. Subject to change. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.
📋 Predicted Lineups & Team News
📊 Head to Head & Form Guide
⚙️ Tactical Analysis
Morocco's 4-2-3-1 puts Brahim Diaz in the #10 role between Scotland's midfield and defensive lines — the exact space that Scotland's 4-4-2 historically struggles to protect. Diaz excels at finding pockets of space through dribbling and quick combinations, rather than relying purely on service. Hakimi's overlapping runs from right back against Robertson's side provide the primary wide threat. Scotland will defend deep and compact, but Morocco's technical quality at pace — demonstrated against Brazil — will create openings.
Scotland's most realistic routes to scoring are set pieces and Scott McTominay box runs. McGinn is the primary dead-ball delivery man — corners and free kicks route through him. McTominay is the box-to-box presence who could arrive late and score against the run of play. Scotland managed just three shots against Haiti and are unlikely to significantly increase their output against Morocco's back line. Their game plan: structured low-block, hit on the counter, hope set pieces produce.
Achraf Hakimi (96 caps, World Cup veteran) against Andy Robertson (Liverpool captain) is the defining individual battle. Hakimi's forward runs were Morocco's primary wide channel vs Brazil — he recorded three shots. If Robertson can contain him, Scotland have a real chance of limiting Morocco's supply. If Hakimi runs free, Scotland's midfield gets dragged wide, opening corridors for Diaz and Saibari centrally.
🔮 Scotland vs Morocco Prediction
Morocco are the pick. Their xG figure against Brazil (+0.08 in their favour despite the draw) tells the story of a team that genuinely outplayed a World Cup favourite. Scotland registered an xG of -0.44 against one of the weakest teams in the tournament and won only through a deflected strike. The quality differential — Hakimi, Brahim Diaz, Saibari vs Scotland's midfield of McTominay, Ferguson and McGinn — is the defining factor.
💎 Best Bets — Scotland vs Morocco Picks
Morocco are the clear pick. Their performance against Brazil demonstrated they belong with the elite. Hakimi, Brahim Diaz and Saibari are individually and collectively superior to what Scotland deploys in attack. The xG data, squad depth, world ranking (#14 vs #39) and tournament experience all point the same direction. Morocco -145 is fairly priced for a team of this calibre against a Scotland side that barely squeaked past Haiti on the underlying numbers.
The CBS Sports expert explicitly picks Under 2.5, noting Scotland "looked gassed" vs Haiti and doubting their ability to sustain sustained pressure against Morocco's style. Both teams scored once in their openers. Scotland will defend deep and compact. A 1-0 Morocco win — the consensus predicted scoreline from FOX Sports to CBS Sports — settles this comfortably. The implied probability at -154 reflects a game script well supported by the data.
Saibari is the highest-probability scorer in this fixture according to Dimers (27.9% anytime). He scored against Brazil, confirmed starting against Scotland, and is playing at the peak of his career ahead of his move to Bayern Munich. At +190, the market has adjusted slightly after the Brazil goal but still offers genuine value — his shot volume (3 vs Brazil) and central positioning ahead of a quality supporting cast make his model probability realistic.
FanDuel Research's featured prop pick. His 23.8% anytime probability combined with his ability to create his own shots makes him ideal against Scotland's organized but limited defensive unit. Scotland's 4-4-2 creates a gap between their midfield and backline that Diaz specifically exploits — he excels at finding pockets of space and creating chances through dribbling and quick combinations rather than relying on service.
SI.com makes the case for Hakimi as the value goalscorer dart: he recorded three shots vs Brazil (equal to Saibari) but Saibari got the goal — so Hakimi's odds have lengthened relative to his actual shot volume. If Scotland's Robertson is dragged wide, Hakimi's underlapping runs and long-range efforts could find the net. Small-stakes dart at better value than Saibari's shortened odds post-Brazil.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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