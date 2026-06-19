Scotland vs Morocco Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets: World Cup 2026 Group C

Friday June 19, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+

Morocco -145 the top pick · Saibari +190 anytime scorer · Under 2.5 -154 the value total · Scotland at a historic crossroads · full lineups, tactics & best bets.

Scotland vs Morocco Prediction & Preview

This is the game that could define Scotland's entire 2026 World Cup campaign — and Morocco's path to the knockout round. Scotland sit at the top of Group C after a disciplined 1-0 win over Haiti, John McGinn's first-time strike their first World Cup goal in 28 years. Three points here would put them on the brink of the knockout stage for the first time in their history. Morocco need a win after their creditable 1-1 draw with Brazil — but a loss leaves them scrambling heading into the final group game against the Seleção.

The quality gap between these sides is real. Morocco matched Brazil on expected goals (+0.08 in their favour) while outshot them 12-3 in the opening 31 minutes. Scotland's xG differential against Haiti was -0.44 despite winning — they needed a deflected strike to edge a team that didn't register a single shot on target. A step up in class awaits, and the betting market — Morocco -145 — reflects it.

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Confirm lineup before wagering. Subject to change. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

📋 Predicted Lineups & Team News

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland · Steve Clarke 4-4-2 expected · Scott McKenna OUT (calf) · otherwise full strength FIFA Rank #39 Predicted XI (4-4-2) GK · Angus Gunn Hickey Hanley Hendry Robertson © Gannon-Doak McTominay Ferguson McGinn ⭐ Adams Shankland ❌ Scott McKenna — OUT (calf injury) ✅ Full strength otherwise McGinn scored vs Haiti in 29th min xG -0.44 vs Haiti despite winning 🇲🇦 Morocco · Walid Regragui 4-2-3-1 · No injuries · Unchanged XI expected · AFCON champions FIFA Rank #14 Predicted XI (4-2-3-1) GK · Bono (Yassine Bounou) Mazraoui Diop Riad Hakimi ⭐ Bouaddi El Aynaoui El Khannouss Brahim Diaz 🎯 Ounahi ST · Ismael Saibari ⭐ (scored vs Brazil) ✅ No injuries · no suspensions · unchanged XI Saibari scored vs Brazil · now at shorter odds Outshot Brazil 12-3 in first 31 mins xG +0.08 vs Brazil — dominated possession

📊 Head to Head & Form Guide

Only Ever Meeting — 1998 World Cup Morocco beat Scotland 3-0 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in the group stage of France '98. It remains Scotland's only previous World Cup meeting with Morocco — and it was a thumping defeat. The quality gap has narrowed, but Morocco are once again the heavy favourites. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland — First World Cup Win Since 1990 Beat Haiti 1-0 with McGinn's deflected strike in the 29th minute. Only 3 shots total, 2 on target. xG of -0.44 tells the real story — they were fortunate. Morocco is a far tougher test. 🇲🇦 Morocco — Matched Brazil, 2022 Semi-Finalists Drew 1-1 with Brazil. Outshot Brazil 12-3 in the first 31 minutes. Saibari gave them the lead. AFCON champions. FIFA ranked #14 in the world. Hakimi, Brahim Diaz and a deep, quality squad throughout.

⚙️ Tactical Analysis

🇲🇦 Morocco Attack vs Scotland's Defensive Block Morocco's 4-2-3-1 puts Brahim Diaz in the #10 role between Scotland's midfield and defensive lines — the exact space that Scotland's 4-4-2 historically struggles to protect. Diaz excels at finding pockets of space through dribbling and quick combinations, rather than relying purely on service. Hakimi's overlapping runs from right back against Robertson's side provide the primary wide threat. Scotland will defend deep and compact, but Morocco's technical quality at pace — demonstrated against Brazil — will create openings. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland's Route to Goal — Set Pieces & McTominay Scotland's most realistic routes to scoring are set pieces and Scott McTominay box runs. McGinn is the primary dead-ball delivery man — corners and free kicks route through him. McTominay is the box-to-box presence who could arrive late and score against the run of play. Scotland managed just three shots against Haiti and are unlikely to significantly increase their output against Morocco's back line. Their game plan: structured low-block, hit on the counter, hope set pieces produce. 🔑 Key Matchup: Hakimi vs Robertson Achraf Hakimi (96 caps, World Cup veteran) against Andy Robertson (Liverpool captain) is the defining individual battle. Hakimi's forward runs were Morocco's primary wide channel vs Brazil — he recorded three shots. If Robertson can contain him, Scotland have a real chance of limiting Morocco's supply. If Hakimi runs free, Scotland's midfield gets dragged wide, opening corridors for Diaz and Saibari centrally.

🔮 Scotland vs Morocco Prediction

Expert prediction · FanDuel Research · FOX Sports consensus 🇲🇦 Morocco 1–0 Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 "Feels like 1-0 Morocco" — FOX Sports · CBS Sports expert on Under 2.5 Morocco Win -145 Under 2.5 -154 Morocco are the pick. Their xG figure against Brazil (+0.08 in their favour despite the draw) tells the story of a team that genuinely outplayed a World Cup favourite. Scotland registered an xG of -0.44 against one of the weakest teams in the tournament and won only through a deflected strike. The quality differential — Hakimi, Brahim Diaz, Saibari vs Scotland's midfield of McTominay, Ferguson and McGinn — is the defining factor. Prediction: Morocco 1-0 Scotland. Best bets: Morocco ML -145 (primary) · Under 2.5 -154 (value total) · Saibari +190 anytime (top prop). All three bets align with the same game script: controlled Morocco 1-0 win, Saibari the scorer, total under 2.5.

💎 Best Bets — Scotland vs Morocco Picks

Best Bet #1 · Primary Pick 🇲🇦 Morocco Moneyline FanDuel Odds -145 FIFA ranked #14 · 2022 WC semi-finalists · AFCON champions xG +0.08 vs Brazil · outshot them 12-3 in first 31 mins Scotland xG -0.44 vs Haiti · won only via deflected goal Dimers model: 54.9% Morocco win probability Morocco are the clear pick. Their performance against Brazil demonstrated they belong with the elite. Hakimi, Brahim Diaz and Saibari are individually and collectively superior to what Scotland deploys in attack. The xG data, squad depth, world ranking (#14 vs #39) and tournament experience all point the same direction. Morocco -145 is fairly priced for a team of this calibre against a Scotland side that barely squeaked past Haiti on the underlying numbers. Best Bet #2 · Value Total Under 2.5 Total Goals FanDuel Odds -154 Scotland scored just once in opener · 3 shots total vs Haiti Morocco scored once vs Brazil · controlled, structured game CBS Sports expert explicit pick: "Going Under 2.5 total goals" Scotland sit deep · Morocco grind · 1-0 the consensus script The CBS Sports expert explicitly picks Under 2.5, noting Scotland "looked gassed" vs Haiti and doubting their ability to sustain sustained pressure against Morocco's style. Both teams scored once in their openers. Scotland will defend deep and compact. A 1-0 Morocco win — the consensus predicted scoreline from FOX Sports to CBS Sports — settles this comfortably. The implied probability at -154 reflects a game script well supported by the data. Best Bet #3 · Top Scorer Prop Ismael Saibari — Anytime Goalscorer FanDuel Odds +190 Scored vs Brazil · confirmed starting · 3 shots in that game Dimers model: 27.9% anytime probability — highest in fixture Joining Bayern Munich from PSV this summer · career peak moment FOX Sports: Saibari +190 anytime highlighted as featured prop Saibari is the highest-probability scorer in this fixture according to Dimers (27.9% anytime). He scored against Brazil, confirmed starting against Scotland, and is playing at the peak of his career ahead of his move to Bayern Munich. At +190, the market has adjusted slightly after the Brazil goal but still offers genuine value — his shot volume (3 vs Brazil) and central positioning ahead of a quality supporting cast make his model probability realistic. Value Prop · FanDuel Research Pick Brahim Diaz — Anytime Goalscorer Approx Odds ~+250 FanDuel Research explicit prop pick for this match Dimers model: 23.8% — 2nd highest probability in fixture Real Madrid · 5 goals in last 8 Morocco games · #10 role Creates own chances · dribble-heavy · exploits gap between SCO lines FanDuel Research's featured prop pick. His 23.8% anytime probability combined with his ability to create his own shots makes him ideal against Scotland's organized but limited defensive unit. Scotland's 4-4-2 creates a gap between their midfield and backline that Diaz specifically exploits — he excels at finding pockets of space and creating chances through dribbling and quick combinations rather than relying on service. Value Dart · SI.com pick Achraf Hakimi — Anytime Goalscorer Approx Odds ~+300 SI.com explicit pick: "value lies in Hakimi" 3 shots vs Brazil · joint-highest on team with Saibari Odds lengthened vs Saibari after Saibari scored (not him) 96 caps · World Cup pedigree · overlapping right back threat SI.com makes the case for Hakimi as the value goalscorer dart: he recorded three shots vs Brazil (equal to Saibari) but Saibari got the goal — so Hakimi's odds have lengthened relative to his actual shot volume. If Scotland's Robertson is dragged wide, Hakimi's underlapping runs and long-range efforts could find the net. Small-stakes dart at better value than Saibari's shortened odds post-Brazil.

📋 Scotland vs Morocco Best Bets — Ranked Summary ⭐ #1 — Morocco Moneyline 54.9% model · FIFA #14 vs #39 · dominated Brazil · primary pick -145 📊 #2 — Under 2.5 Goals Both scored once in openers · Scotland sit deep · CBS Sports pick -154 ⚽ #3 — Saibari Anytime Scored vs Brazil · 27.9% model · confirmed starter · Bayern move +190 🎯 #4 — Brahim Diaz Anytime FanDuel Research pick · 23.8% model · creates own shots vs SCO gap ~+250 🎲 #5 — Hakimi Anytime (dart) SI.com value pick · 3 shots vs Brazil · odds improved post-Saibari goal ~+300

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 · Group C Bet Scotland vs Morocco — 6 PM ET Today Morocco -145 · Under 2.5 -154 · Saibari +190 · Brahim Diaz ~+250

Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly