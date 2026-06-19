Scotland vs Morocco Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets, Picks, Analysis - World Cup

⭐ 27.9% anytime probability — highest in fixture (Dimers) Scored vs Brazil · FOX Sports featured prop at +190 2 goals in last 8 Morocco games · joining Bayern Munich this summer 3 shots vs Brazil · played full 90 · confirmed unchanged XI

Saibari is the consensus top goalscorer pick across every major source — FOX Sports, Dimers and Sportsgambler all name him as the primary scorer prop. His 27.9% anytime probability is the highest for any player in the fixture. He scored the opening goal against Brazil in Morocco's opener, registered three shots, played the full 90 minutes, and is confirmed starting against Scotland in an unchanged Morocco XI. His quality upgrade over Scotland's Hanley and Hendry vs Brazil's Marquinhos and Militão is significant — he faces a considerably weaker centre-back pairing tonight. At +190, the implied probability of roughly 34% is marginally above his model rate, but the structural case makes the model conservative.

Bet recommendation: Saibari Anytime +190 is the primary standalone bet. First Goal +500 is a value dart — his goal vs Brazil came from a central position in the early stages of the match. The 2+ Goals +1200 is a parlay kicker only; combine with Morocco ML for around +550.