Scotland vs Morocco Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets, Picks, Analysis - World Cup

Scotland vs Morocco Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
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● TODAY — 6:00 PM ET · GILLETTE STADIUM, BOSTON
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group C · Matchday 2 · FanDuel Sportsbook
Scotland vs Morocco: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Saibari +190 the top pick · scored vs Brazil · Brahim Diaz ~+220 FanDuel Research pick · El Kaabi +210 value dart · full Morocco & Scotland goalscorer board · parlays & both-halves props.
Friday June 19, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+
🏴
Scotland ML
+450
Draw
+260
Under 2.5
-154
🇲🇦
Morocco ML
-145
Saibari +190 is the top anytime goalscorer pick — scored vs Brazil, 27.9% model probability (highest in the fixture), confirmed starting CF. Brahim Diaz at ~+220 is FanDuel Research's featured prop pick, exploiting the gap in Scotland's 4-4-2. On the Scotland side, McGinn at +500 is the only Scot who has actually scored at this tournament and the best Tartan dart on the board. Full board and value analysis below.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook / ESPN live board. DraftKings odds noted where FanDuel full board unavailable. Subject to change. Must be 21+.
⭐ Top Pick: Saibari Anytime Goalscorer
🏆 TOP PICK27.9% model probability
Ismael Saibari — Morocco ST
PSV → Bayern Munich · scored vs Brazil · confirmed starting CF
Anytime
+190
First Goal
+500
2+ Goals
+1200
⭐ 27.9% anytime probability — highest in fixture (Dimers)Scored vs Brazil · FOX Sports featured prop at +1902 goals in last 8 Morocco games · joining Bayern Munich this summer3 shots vs Brazil · played full 90 · confirmed unchanged XI
Saibari is the consensus top goalscorer pick across every major source — FOX Sports, Dimers and Sportsgambler all name him as the primary scorer prop. His 27.9% anytime probability is the highest for any player in the fixture. He scored the opening goal against Brazil in Morocco's opener, registered three shots, played the full 90 minutes, and is confirmed starting against Scotland in an unchanged Morocco XI. His quality upgrade over Scotland's Hanley and Hendry vs Brazil's Marquinhos and Militão is significant — he faces a considerably weaker centre-back pairing tonight. At +190, the implied probability of roughly 34% is marginally above his model rate, but the structural case makes the model conservative.
Bet recommendation: Saibari Anytime +190 is the primary standalone bet. First Goal +500 is a value dart — his goal vs Brazil came from a central position in the early stages of the match. The 2+ Goals +1200 is a parlay kicker only; combine with Morocco ML for around +550.
Scotland CB pairing Hanley/Hendry — significant downgrade from Marquinhos/MilitãoBoth Halves +2200 — exotic only · tiny stakes
Real Madrid · 5 goals in last 8 Morocco games · confirmed starting · 1 assist vs Brazil
Anytime
~+220
First Goal
~+600
2+ Goals
~+1500
🎯 FanDuel Research explicit prop pick for this match23.8% anytime probability (Dimers) — 2nd highest in fixture5 goals in last 8 Morocco games · Real Madrid · confirmed starting#10 role — exploits gap between Scotland's midfield and defenceCreates own chances through dribbling — no service required
FanDuel Research names Brahim Diaz as their featured prop pick for this match. His 23.8% probability (second highest in the fixture) is backed by a structural advantage specific to this matchup: Scotland's 4-4-2 creates a gap between the midfield line and defensive line that Diaz specifically exploits. Unlike traditional attacking midfielders who need teammates to create space, Diaz generates his own shooting opportunities through dribbling combinations and quick one-twos. He scored 5 goals in his last 8 Morocco appearances and registered an assist against Brazil. At ~+220, his per-probability value is better than Saibari's +190 on a model basis (23.8% vs ~31% implied).
Bet recommendation: Brahim Diaz Anytime ~+220 is the value companion to Saibari +190. Back both at small-to-medium stakes for the widest coverage of Morocco's likely goal scenarios.
🇲🇦 Full Morocco Goalscorer Board
🇲🇦 Player / Role
1st Goal
Anytime
2+ Goals
⭐ Ismael Saibari · ST
PSV → Bayern · scored vs BRA · 27.9% model · TOP PICK · 3 shots
+500
+190
+1200
🎲 Ayoub El Kaabi · FW (bench)
3 goals in last 9 games · Sportsgambler dart pick · impact sub route
+550
+210
+1400
🎯 Brahim Diaz · AM #10
Real Madrid · 5G in L8 · 23.8% model · FanDuel Research pick · 1 assist vs BRA
~+600
~+220
~+1500
Soufiane Rahimi · FW (bench)
Powerful striker option · impact sub · value dart
+600
+235
+1600
Azzedine Ounahi · AM
2 assists in last 8 · set-piece threat · confirmed starting
~+900
+400
+3500
Bilal El Khannouss · AM
Left AM · creative link play · confirmed starting
~+900
+450
+4500
Achraf Hakimi · RB
3 shots vs Brazil · SI.com value dart · overlapping right back · 96 caps
~+1000
+550
+5500
Neil El Aynaoui · DM
Defensive mid · long dart only · confirmed starting
—
+500
+4500
*Odds confirmed via ESPN/FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings. Subject to change. Must be 21+.
Aston Villa · scored vs Haiti · set-piece deliverer & taker · only confirmed WC scorer in SCO squad
Anytime
+500
Scored vs Haiti — only confirmed Scottish WC scorerScotland's primary corner and free-kick delivererBox-to-box runner — can arrive late on set piecesScotland limited to 3 shots total vs Haiti — tight game expected
McGinn is Scotland's most dangerous scoring threat — the only player in their squad who has actually scored at this World Cup. He is the set-piece deliverer and also the box-arrival threat who can score from distance as he did vs Haiti. Against Morocco, Scotland will sit deep and rely on set pieces — making McGinn's involvement in any Scotland goal scenario highly probable. At +500, a $10 bet returns $60. The best Scottish dart on the board.
🏴 Scotland Player
1st Goal
Anytime
Notes
⭐ John McGinn · AM
Scored vs Haiti · set-piece specialist · top SCO pick
~+1000
+500
SCO #1
Scott McTominay · CM
40 touches vs Haiti · box-to-box · set-piece arrival · 3 goals in qualifiers
~+1000
+475
Set piece
Lawrence Shankland · ST
Scottish Premiership top scorer · holds line vs Morocco CBs · starting
~+1200
+475
CF
Che Adams · ST
2 goals in qualifiers · striker partner · confirmed starting
~+1200
+475
CF
Lyndon Dykes · ST (bench)
Impact sub · aerial threat · option if Scotland chase a goal
—
+475
Bench
Ben Gannon-Doak · RM
Right mid · carries ball well · primarily an assister · long dart
—
~+700
RM
*Scotland goalscorer bets are long-odds only — 3 shots total vs Haiti. Morocco are -145 to win. Small stakes only on all Scotland props.
💎 Value Analysis — Where the Edge Is
✅ Best Value: Saibari Anytime +190
BACK IT
27.9% model probability vs ~34% implied at +190 — thin but real edge. Saibari's shot volume (3 vs Brazil) and the quality drop from Marquinhos/Militão to Hanley/Hendry suggest the model is conservative. The primary bet on the board.
🎯 Strong Value: Brahim Diaz ~+220
BACK IT
23.8% model vs ~31% implied at +220 — better per-probability value than Saibari. Structural advantage (Scotland's 4-4-2 gap) is specific to this matchup. FanDuel Research explicit pick. Ideal companion bet for full Morocco goal coverage.
🎲 Bench Dart: El Kaabi +210
SMALL STAKES
3 goals in his last 9 Morocco appearances. Sportsgambler explicitly backs him: "we'll throw a dart at +220 for this Anytime Goalscorer wager as the betting odds look pretty attractive." If Morocco lead and rotate subs, El Kaabi is the most likely attacking replacement and could finish the game off. Small stakes — requires a sub appearance.
🏴 Scotland Dart: McGinn +500
TINY STAKES
Scotland's only confirmed World Cup scorer. Set-piece specialist. If Scotland score at all tonight — a genuine long shot — McGinn is the most likely route. At +500, a $5 bet returns $30. Tiny stakes, maximum Tartan Army narrative upside.
🔴 Skip: Hakimi +550 and Ounahi +400
NOT THE PLAY
Hakimi (+550) is the SI.com value dart case — reasonable (3 shots vs Brazil) but at +550 vs Saibari's +190 and Diaz's +220, the primary Morocco scorers offer better value at lower prices. Ounahi (+400) is primarily an assister (2 assists in last 8) rather than a goalscorer. Diaz at +220 covers that set-piece and combination-play route at far better value.
🎯 Parlay & SGP Ideas
⚽ Scotland vs Morocco · Goalscorer Parlays
Safe — Saibari Anytime + Morocco ML (~+120)
Correlated legs — Saibari goals come inside Morocco wins. Both point to the same game script: Morocco controlled win with Saibari the scorer. Combined ~+120.
Value — Saibari Anytime + Under 2.5 (~+155)
A Morocco 1-0 win with Saibari scoring settles both legs. Under 2.5 is CBS Sports' primary pick. Same game script for both bets.
Coverage — Saibari + Brahim Diaz Both Anytime (~+620)
Both Morocco's top scorers — covering all likely goal scenarios in a Morocco 2-0 win. Approximately +620. Requires both to score, but these are the two most probable scorers in the fixture.
Scotland Upset Dart — McGinn + Scotland ML (~+2800)
If you believe in the Tartan Army's World Cup destiny — McGinn +500 + Scotland ML +450. Approximately +2800. Tiny stakes only, maximum narrative upside.
⏱️ Score in Both Halves — Full Exotic Board
Player
Score Both Halves
Ismael Saibari (Morocco ST)
+2200
Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco bench)
+2500
Soufiane Rahimi (Morocco bench)
+3000
Lawrence Shankland (Scotland ST)
+6000
Lyndon Dykes (Scotland bench)
+6500
Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco AM)
+7000
Scott McTominay (Scotland CM)
+7500
Ayoube Amaimouni (Morocco bench)
+7500
John McGinn (Scotland AM)
+9000
📋 Best Bets — Ranked Summary
⭐ #1 — Saibari Anytime
27.9% model · scored vs Brazil · 3 shots · top pick across all sources
+190
🎯 #2 — Brahim Diaz Anytime
23.8% model · FanDuel Research pick · 5G in L8 · exploits SCO gap
~+220
💎 #3 — El Kaabi Anytime (bench dart)
3G in L9 · Sportsgambler explicit pick · sub route · small stakes
+210
🏴 #4 — McGinn Anytime (SCO dart)
Only SCO WC scorer · set-piece weapon · tiny stakes
+500
📊 SGP — Saibari + Under 2.5
1-0 Morocco with Saibari scorer · same game script · ~+155
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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