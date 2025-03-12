San Jose State vs Wyoming Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Tournament

The No. 8 seed San Jose State Spartans (14-18, 7-13 MWC) will play in the MWC tournament against the No. 9 seed Wyoming Cowboys (12-19, 5-15 MWC), Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET live on MW Network.

San Jose State vs. Wyoming Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: MW Network

MW Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

San Jose State vs. Wyoming Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: San Jose State win (60.4%)

San Jose State is a 1.5-point favorite over Wyoming on Wednesday and the over/under is set at 134.5 points. Below are some betting insights and trends before making an informed wager on the game.

San Jose State vs. Wyoming: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

San Jose State is 21-9-0 ATS this season.

Wyoming has put together a 15-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Wyoming is 10-10 against the spread compared to the 8-2 ATS record San Jose State puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Spartans have performed better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 14 home games, and eight times in 12 road games.

The Cowboys have performed better against the spread at home (7-7-0) than on the road (6-7-0) this year.

San Jose State has 14 wins against the spread in 20 conference games this season.

Wyoming's MWC record against the spread is 9-11-0.

San Jose State vs. Wyoming: Moneyline Betting Stats

San Jose State has been victorious in eight of the 10 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Spartans have a mark of 8-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -111 or better on the moneyline.

Wyoming has gone 3-17 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 15% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, the Cowboys have gone 3-17 (15%).

San Jose State has an implied victory probability of 52.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

San Jose State vs. Wyoming Head-to-Head Comparison

San Jose State has been outscored by 1.1 points per game (scoring 73 per game to rank 202nd in college basketball while allowing 74.1 per outing to rank 243rd in college basketball) and has a -34 scoring differential overall.

San Jose State's leading scorer, Josh Uduje, ranks 145th in the country averaging 16.6 points per game.

Wyoming puts up 67.4 points per game (328th in college basketball) while giving up 71.3 per outing (155th in college basketball). It has a -123 scoring differential and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

Obi Agbim paces Wyoming, scoring 17.8 points per game (78th in college basketball).

The Spartans lose the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. They record 30.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 279th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 31.7 per contest.

Robert Vaihola leads the Spartans with 7.3 rebounds per game (129th in college basketball play).

The Cowboys win the rebound battle by 1.7 boards on average. They collect 31.3 rebounds per game, 214th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.6.

Jordan Nesbitt paces the team with 6.8 rebounds per game (192nd in college basketball).

San Jose State ranks 182nd in college basketball with 95.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 283rd in college basketball defensively with 97 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Cowboys rank 288th in college basketball averaging 91.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 281st, allowing 96.9 points per 100 possessions.

