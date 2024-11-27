San Jose State vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The college football slate on Friday includes the San Jose State Spartans facing the Stanford Cardinal.

San Jose State vs Stanford Odds & Spread

Moneyline: San Jose State: (-137) | Stanford: (+114)

San Jose State: (-137) | Stanford: (+114) Spread: San Jose State: -2.5 (-118) | Stanford: +2.5 (-104)

San Jose State: -2.5 (-118) | Stanford: +2.5 (-104) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

San Jose State vs Stanford Betting Trends

Against the spread, San Jose State is 5-6-0 this year.

San Jose State has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 2.5-point or higher favorite in 2024.

This season, four of San Jose State's 11 games have go over the point total.

Against the spread, Stanford is 5-6-0 this year.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or more, Stanford is 5-5.

Stanford has played 11 games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

San Jose State vs Stanford Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spartans win (63.2%)

San Jose State vs Stanford Point Spread

Stanford is listed as an underdog by 2.5 points (-104 odds), and San Jose State, the favorite, is -118 to cover.

San Jose State vs Stanford Over/Under

A combined point total of 55.5 has been set for San Jose State-Stanford on Nov. 29, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

San Jose State vs Stanford Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for San Jose State-Stanford, San Jose State is the favorite at -137, and Stanford is +114.

San Jose State vs. Stanford Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games San Jose State 26.9 77 26 77 54.4 11 Stanford 22.1 111 33.6 116 53.9 11

San Jose State vs. Stanford Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Stadium: CEFCU Stadium

