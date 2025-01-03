San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 10/6/24 Arizona Cardinals 24 @ San Francisco 49ers 23 12/17/23 San Francisco 49ers 45 @ Arizona Cardinals 29 10/1/23 Arizona Cardinals 16 @ San Francisco 49ers 35 1/8/23 Arizona Cardinals 13 @ San Francisco 49ers 38 11/21/22 San Francisco 49ers 38 @ Arizona Cardinals 10 11/7/21 Arizona Cardinals 31 @ San Francisco 49ers 17 10/10/21 San Francisco 49ers 10 @ Arizona Cardinals 17 View Full Table ChevronDown

49ers vs. Cardinals Rivalry

First meeting : The Cardinals and 49ers first played on November 18, 1951, with the Cardinals winning 27-21.

: The Cardinals and 49ers first played on November 18, 1951, with the Cardinals winning 27-21. NFC West rivals : Both teams are part of the NFC West division, which guarantees at least two matchups each season, adding to the intensity and familiarity of the rivalry.

: Both teams are part of the NFC West division, which guarantees at least two matchups each season, adding to the intensity and familiarity of the rivalry. Cardinals' dominance in the 2010s : Between 2015 and 2019, the Cardinals won eight straight games against the 49ers.

: Between 2015 and 2019, the Cardinals won eight straight games against the 49ers. 49ers' historical dominance : Despite the Cardinals' recent success, the 49ers have generally led the all-time series, particularly during their dominant years in the 1980s and 1990s.

: Despite the Cardinals' recent success, the 49ers have generally led the all-time series, particularly during their dominant years in the 1980s and 1990s. High-scoring games : The rivalry has often featured high-scoring affairs, including a thrilling 2019 game in which the 49ers won 36-26 after a late surge in the fourth quarter.

: The rivalry has often featured high-scoring affairs, including a thrilling 2019 game in which the 49ers won 36-26 after a late surge in the fourth quarter. Kyler Murray impact : Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has brought new excitement to the rivalry since being drafted in 2019, consistently putting up strong performances against the 49ers.

: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has brought new excitement to the rivalry since being drafted in 2019, consistently putting up strong performances against the 49ers. Memorable 2008 MNF game : In 2008, the Cardinals defeated the 49ers 29-24 on Monday Night Football in a nail-biting finish, with Arizona making a goal-line stand to win the game.

: In 2008, the Cardinals defeated the 49ers 29-24 on Monday Night Football in a nail-biting finish, with Arizona making a goal-line stand to win the game. Playoff implications : While both teams have gone through periods of rebuilding, their matchups often carry significant playoff implications when both teams are competitive within the NFC West.

: While both teams have gone through periods of rebuilding, their matchups often carry significant playoff implications when both teams are competitive within the NFC West. Divisional pride: Being divisional opponents in the NFC West, both fanbases have a strong sense of rivalry and pride, and games between the two are often heated, with stakes beyond just a regular season win.

The Cardinals-49ers rivalry is a long-standing divisional battle within the NFC West, with both teams going through cycles of dominance and high-stakes matchups that energize their fanbases.

