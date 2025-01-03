FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date
Visitor
Score
Home
Score
10/6/24Arizona Cardinals24@San Francisco 49ers23
12/17/23San Francisco 49ers45@Arizona Cardinals29
10/1/23Arizona Cardinals16@San Francisco 49ers35
1/8/23Arizona Cardinals13@San Francisco 49ers38
11/21/22San Francisco 49ers38@Arizona Cardinals10
11/7/21Arizona Cardinals31@San Francisco 49ers17
10/10/21San Francisco 49ers10@Arizona Cardinals17

49ers vs. Cardinals Rivalry

  • First meeting: The Cardinals and 49ers first played on November 18, 1951, with the Cardinals winning 27-21.
  • NFC West rivals: Both teams are part of the NFC West division, which guarantees at least two matchups each season, adding to the intensity and familiarity of the rivalry.
  • Cardinals' dominance in the 2010s: Between 2015 and 2019, the Cardinals won eight straight games against the 49ers.
  • 49ers' historical dominance: Despite the Cardinals' recent success, the 49ers have generally led the all-time series, particularly during their dominant years in the 1980s and 1990s.
  • High-scoring games: The rivalry has often featured high-scoring affairs, including a thrilling 2019 game in which the 49ers won 36-26 after a late surge in the fourth quarter.
  • Kyler Murray impact: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has brought new excitement to the rivalry since being drafted in 2019, consistently putting up strong performances against the 49ers.
  • Memorable 2008 MNF game: In 2008, the Cardinals defeated the 49ers 29-24 on Monday Night Football in a nail-biting finish, with Arizona making a goal-line stand to win the game.
  • Playoff implications: While both teams have gone through periods of rebuilding, their matchups often carry significant playoff implications when both teams are competitive within the NFC West.
  • Divisional pride: Being divisional opponents in the NFC West, both fanbases have a strong sense of rivalry and pride, and games between the two are often heated, with stakes beyond just a regular season win.

The Cardinals-49ers rivalry is a long-standing divisional battle within the NFC West, with both teams going through cycles of dominance and high-stakes matchups that energize their fanbases.

