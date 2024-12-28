San Diego State vs Utah State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

The Utah State Aggies (11-1, 1-0 MWC) hope to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the San Diego State Aztecs (8-2, 1-0 MWC) on December 28, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

San Diego State vs. Utah State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Arena: Viejas Arena

San Diego State vs. Utah State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: San Diego State win (71.7%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Saturday's San Diego State-Utah State spread (San Diego State -4.5) or over/under (144.5 points).

San Diego State vs. Utah State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

San Diego State is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

Utah State is 6-5-0 ATS this year.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Utah State is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 2-3 ATS record San Diego State puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

The Aztecs covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered eight times in 13 opportunities at home, and they covered three times in 13 opportunities on the road.

Last year, the Aggies were 8-5-0 at home against the spread (.615 winning percentage). On the road, they were 4-8-0 ATS (.333).

San Diego State vs. Utah State: Moneyline Betting Stats

San Diego State has yet to lose any of the five games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Aztecs have yet to lose in five games when named as moneyline favorite of -182 or better.

Utah State has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it won both games.

The Aggies have played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Diego State has a 64.5% chance of walking away with the win.

San Diego State vs. Utah State Head-to-Head Comparison

San Diego State's +120 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.2 points per game (193rd in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per outing (22nd in college basketball).

Nicholas Boyd is 434th in the nation with a team-leading 13.4 points per game.

Utah State has a +236 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.6 points per game. It is putting up 85.3 points per game, 26th in college basketball, and is giving up 65.7 per outing to rank 51st in college basketball.

Mason Falslev is 95th in the country with a team-high 17.3 points per game.

The Aztecs pull down 34.6 rebounds per game (96th in college basketball) while allowing 33.0 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

Miles Byrd's 4.7 rebounds per game lead the Aztecs and rank 706th in college basketball action.

The 34.6 rebounds per game the Aggies accumulate rank 96th in the country, 7.3 more than the 27.3 their opponents record.

Falslev is 232nd in the country with 6.5 rebounds per game, leading the Aggies.

San Diego State's 95.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 205th in college basketball, and the 80.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 17th in college basketball.

The Aggies put up 107.3 points per 100 possessions (19th in college basketball), while giving up 82.5 points per 100 possessions (33rd in college basketball).

