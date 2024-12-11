San Diego State vs Cal Baptist Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 11

The San Diego State Aztecs (6-2) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Cal Baptist Lancers (5-4) on December 11, 2024 at Viejas Arena.

San Diego State vs. Cal Baptist Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 Game time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Arena: Viejas Arena

San Diego State vs. Cal Baptist Picks and Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State win (90.1%)

San Diego State is a 14.5-point favorite over Cal Baptist on Wednesday and the over/under is set at 135.5 points. Below are some betting insights and trends before making an informed wager on the contest.

San Diego State vs. Cal Baptist: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

San Diego State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Cal Baptist has won just two games against the spread this year.

Against the spread last season, the Aztecs played better when playing at home, covering eight times in 13 home games, and three times in 13 road games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Lancers had a lower winning percentage at home (.250, 4-11-0 record) than away (.417, 5-7-0).

San Diego State vs. Cal Baptist: Moneyline Betting Stats

San Diego State has been named as the moneyline favorite three times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Aztecs have played as a favorite of -1786 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Cal Baptist has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Lancers have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +920 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Diego State has a 94.7% chance of walking away with the win.

San Diego State vs. Cal Baptist Head-to-Head Comparison

San Diego State's +93 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 75 points per game (201st in college basketball) while allowing 63.4 per outing (27th in college basketball).

Nicholas Boyd ranks 547th in college basketball with a team-leading 12.6 points per game.

Cal Baptist puts up 77.7 points per game (143rd in college basketball) while allowing 76.7 per outing (300th in college basketball). It has a +9 scoring differential.

Cal Baptist's leading scorer, Dominique Daniels Jr., ranks 11th in the country, putting up 21.7 points per game.

The Aztecs win the rebound battle by 1.5 boards on average. They collect 35.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 85th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 33.9 per contest.

Miles Byrd is 574th in college basketball action with 5.1 rebounds per game to lead the Aztecs.

The Lancers rank 184th in college basketball at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.6 their opponents average.

Kendal Coleman's 8.8 rebounds per game lead the Lancers and rank 39th in the country.

San Diego State records 95.1 points per 100 possessions (201st in college basketball), while giving up 80.4 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball).

The Lancers average 96.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (169th in college basketball), and concede 95.7 points per 100 possessions (290th in college basketball).

