Samford vs Furman Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SoCon Tournament

The No. 4 seed Samford Bulldogs (22-9, 12-6 SoCon) will hit the court in the SoCon tournament against the No. 5 seed Furman Paladins (23-8, 11-7 SoCon), Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Samford vs. Furman Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Arena: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville

Samford vs. Furman Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Samford win (51.4%)

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Samford-Furman spread (Samford -2.5) or total (156.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Samford vs. Furman: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Samford has compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Furman has compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Furman is 3-3 against the spread compared to the 12-9 ATS record Samford racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

When playing at home, the Bulldogs sport a better record against the spread (9-5-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-9-0).

Against the spread, the Paladins have had better results on the road (8-6-0) than at home (6-7-0).

Samford has 10 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

Furman is 7-11-0 against the spread in SoCon games this year.

Samford vs. Furman: Moneyline Betting Stats

Samford has been victorious in 20, or 76.9%, of the 26 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Bulldogs have a win-loss record of 17-4 when favored by -140 or better by bookmakers this year.

Furman has won 55.6% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (5-4).

The Paladins have gone 3-3 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (50%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Samford has a 58.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Samford vs. Furman Head-to-Head Comparison

Samford outscores opponents by 9.0 points per game (scoring 83.5 per game to rank 12th in college basketball while giving up 74.5 per contest to rank 257th in college basketball) and has a +278 scoring differential overall.

Trey Fort's 15.0 points per game lead Samford and are 263rd in college basketball.

Furman outscores opponents by 8.3 points per game (posting 76.7 points per game, 98th in college basketball, and conceding 68.4 per contest, 73rd in college basketball) and has a +257 scoring differential.

Pjay Smith Jr. is ranked 100th in college basketball with a team-high 17.2 points per game.

The 32.4 rebounds per game the Bulldogs average rank 159th in the country. Their opponents record 31.9 per outing.

Collin Holloway leads the team with 5.1 rebounds per game (570th in college basketball play).

The Paladins win the rebound battle by 2.1 boards on average. They collect 33.8 rebounds per game, 76th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 31.7.

Ben Vanderwal is 472nd in the nation with 5.4 rebounds per game, leading the Paladins.

Samford ranks 59th in college basketball with 101.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 103rd in college basketball defensively with 90.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Paladins rank 86th in college basketball with 99.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 73rd defensively with 88.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!