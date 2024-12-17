Sam LaPorta Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Sam LaPorta and the Detroit Lions will face the Chicago Bears and their 19th-ranked passing defense (217.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering LaPorta for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Bears? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing LaPorta this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

LaPorta vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.77

46.77 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

LaPorta Fantasy Performance

With 85.6 fantasy points this season (6.6 per game), LaPorta is the seventh-ranked player at the TE position. He ranks 146th among all players.

In his last three games, LaPorta has compiled 29.1 total fantasy points (9.7 per game), catching 15 balls (on 23 targets) for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

LaPorta has totaled 256 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 21 catches (35 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 43.6 (8.7 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of LaPorta's fantasy season came against the Chicago Bears in Week 13, when he piled up 12.6 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Sam LaPorta let down his fantasy managers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, when he managed only 1.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed over 300 yards passing to three players this year.

The Bears have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Chicago has given up two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

The Bears have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Chicago has allowed seven players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 11 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed at least two receiving TDs to three players this year.

Three players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed 15 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Bears have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Sam LaPorta? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.