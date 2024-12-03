Sam LaPorta Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Tight end Sam LaPorta has a matchup against the 17th-ranked pass defense in the league (217.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Detroit Lions meet the Green Bay Packers, Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

With LaPorta's next game versus the Packers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

LaPorta vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: December 5, 2024

December 5, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.14

47.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

LaPorta Fantasy Performance

LaPorta is the 11th-ranked fantasy player at the TE position and 160th overall, as he has put up 69.1 total fantasy points (6.3 per game).

In his last three games, LaPorta has totaled 91 yards and three scores on nine catches (18 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 27.1 fantasy points (9.0 per game) during that period.

LaPorta has been targeted 27 times, with 17 receptions for 167 yards and four TDs, during his last five games, leading to 40.7 fantasy points (8.1 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of LaPorta's season as a fantasy producer came against the Chicago Bears last week, as he posted 12.6 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Sam LaPorta stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching two passes on three targets for 13 yards (1.3 fantasy points).

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Packers this season.

Green Bay has allowed five players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of two players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Green Bay this year.

A total of 16 players have caught a TD pass against the Packers this season.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Four players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Packers this season.

Green Bay has given up at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this year.

The Packers have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

