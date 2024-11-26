Sam LaPorta Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta will be up against the 13th-ranked passing defense of the Chicago Bears (209.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Is LaPorta a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bears? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

LaPorta vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.97

43.97 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

LaPorta Fantasy Performance

LaPorta is currently the 14th-ranked fantasy player at his position (176th overall), putting up 56.5 total fantasy points (5.7 per game).

In his last three games, LaPorta has posted 17.3 fantasy points (5.8 per game), as he's converted 15 targets into eight catches for 113 yards and one TD.

LaPorta has been targeted 23 times, with 15 receptions for 186 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, leading to 30.6 fantasy points (6.1 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of LaPorta's fantasy season was a Week 10 performance against the Houston Texans, a matchup in which he posted 12.6 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 3 receptions, 66 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Sam LaPorta had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he put up just 1.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Bears Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this year.

The Bears have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

Chicago has given up two or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

The Bears have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in a game this year.

Chicago has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

The Bears have allowed a TD catch by eight players this season.

Chicago has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Bears have allowed three players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Chicago has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Bears have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

