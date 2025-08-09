FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Sam LaPorta 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive

Sam LaPorta 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Sam LaPorta put up 114.6 fantasy points last season, sixth among all NFL tight ends. The Detroit Lions TE is currently the fourth-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Sam LaPorta Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at LaPorta's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points114.61256
2025 Projected Fantasy Points103.41247

Sam LaPorta 2024 Game-by-Game

LaPorta picked up 12.6 fantasy points -- three receptions, six yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 13 versus the Chicago Bears. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Rams4.554450
Week 2Buccaneers1.332130
Week 3@Cardinals3.622360
Week 4Seahawks5.344530
Week 6@Cowboys11.211521
Week 7@Vikings2.521250
Week 8Titans10.866481

Sam LaPorta vs. Other Lions Receivers

The Lions ran 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked first in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how LaPorta's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Sam LaPorta8360726717
Amon-Ra St. Brown14111512631231
Jameson Williams91581001710
Jahmyr Gibbs6352517411

Want more data and analysis on Sam LaPorta? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

