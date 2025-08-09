Sam LaPorta 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Sam LaPorta put up 114.6 fantasy points last season, sixth among all NFL tight ends. The Detroit Lions TE is currently the fourth-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Sam LaPorta Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at LaPorta's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 114.6 125 6 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 103.4 124 7

Sam LaPorta 2024 Game-by-Game

LaPorta picked up 12.6 fantasy points -- three receptions, six yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 13 versus the Chicago Bears. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 4.5 5 4 45 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 1.3 3 2 13 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 3.6 2 2 36 0 Week 4 Seahawks 5.3 4 4 53 0 Week 6 @Cowboys 11.2 1 1 52 1 Week 7 @Vikings 2.5 2 1 25 0 Week 8 Titans 10.8 6 6 48 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Sam LaPorta vs. Other Lions Receivers

The Lions ran 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked first in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how LaPorta's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Sam LaPorta 83 60 726 7 17 Amon-Ra St. Brown 141 115 1263 12 31 Jameson Williams 91 58 1001 7 10 Jahmyr Gibbs 63 52 517 4 11

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Sam LaPorta? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.