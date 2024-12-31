Sam Darnold Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold will be up against the 31st-ranked passing defense of the Detroit Lions (250.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Darnold a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Lions? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Darnold this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Darnold vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 20.9

20.9 Projected Passing Yards: 291.01

291.01 Projected Passing TDs: 2.22

2.22 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.60

17.60 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Darnold Fantasy Performance

Darnold has put up 300.2 fantasy points in 2024 (18.8 per game), which ranks him eighth at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 9 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Darnold has put up 58.9 fantasy points (19.6 per game), completing 79-of-118 throws for 854 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added eight rushing yards on eight carries.

Darnold has compiled 113.1 fantasy points (22.6 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 122-of-177 passes for 1,436 yards, with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. He's added 37 rushing yards on 16 carries.

The highlight of Darnold's fantasy season came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14, when he piled up 34.6 fantasy points with 347 passing yards, five TDs, and zero picks. With his legs, he added seven rushing yards on four carries (1.8 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Sam Darnold disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Jets in Week 5, when he managed only 4.3 fantasy points -- 14-of-31 (45.2%), 179 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has given up over 300 yards passing to five players this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Lions this season.

Detroit has given up two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

Two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Lions this season.

A total of 10 players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed a touchdown reception by 17 players this year.

Detroit has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

One player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Lions this year.

A total of 12 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed four players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Sam Darnold? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.