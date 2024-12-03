Sam Darnold Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold will match up with the 22nd-ranked passing defense of the Atlanta Falcons (221.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Darnold worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Falcons? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Darnold vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 18.5

18.5 Projected Passing Yards: 256.88

256.88 Projected Passing TDs: 1.84

1.84 Projected Rushing Yards: 18.81

18.81 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Darnold Fantasy Performance

Darnold is the eighth-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 10th overall, as he has put up 206.7 total fantasy points (17.2 per game).

During his last three games, Darnold has compiled 811 passing yards (63-of-97) for six passing TDs with zero picks, leading to 64.3 fantasy points (21.4 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 39 yards rushing on 14 carries with one touchdown.

Darnold has posted 89.7 fantasy points (17.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 1,342 yards on 115-of-169 passing, with nine touchdowns and five picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 81 rushing yards on 25 carries with one TD.

The peak of Darnold's fantasy season was a Week 11 performance against the Tennessee Titans, a matchup in which he posted 23.6 fantasy points -- 20-of-32 (62.5%), 246 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 8 carries, 18 yards, 1 TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Sam Darnold stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the New York Jets, throwing for 179 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception with 11 yards on five attempts on the ground (4.3 fantasy points).

Falcons Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

Atlanta has allowed seven players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

A total of three players have caught more than one TD pass versus Atlanta this season.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD versus the Falcons this year.

