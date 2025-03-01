Saint Mary's (CA) vs Oregon State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The Saint Mary's Gaels (26-4, 16-1 WCC) will look to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Oregon State Beavers (20-10, 10-7 WCC) on March 1, 2025 at University Credit Union Pavilion.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Oregon State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Moraga, California

Moraga, California Arena: University Credit Union Pavilion

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Oregon State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) win (80.3%)

See the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Saturday's Saint Mary's (CA)-Oregon State spread (Saint Mary's (CA) -11.5) or over/under (130.5 points).

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Oregon State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Mary's (CA) has compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Oregon State has put together a 17-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Saint Mary's (CA) covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point favorite or more 46.7% of the time. That's more often than Oregon State covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Gaels have done a better job covering the spread in road games (7-3-0) than they have at home (6-9-0).

The Beavers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .812 (13-3-0). On the road, it is .333 (3-6-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Saint Mary's (CA) is 11-6-0 this season.

Oregon State's WCC record against the spread is 8-9-0.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Oregon State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Mary's (CA) has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 26 games this year and has walked away with the win 22 times (84.6%) in those games.

The Gaels have been a -847 moneyline favorite on 14 occasions this season and won every game.

Oregon State is 1-7 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 12.5% of those games).

The Beavers have played as a moneyline underdog of +570 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Saint Mary's (CA) has a 89.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Oregon State Head-to-Head Comparison

Saint Mary's (CA) outscores opponents by 13.5 points per game (scoring 74.2 per game to rank 174th in college basketball while giving up 60.7 per outing to rank fourth in college basketball) and has a +406 scoring differential overall.

Augustas Marciulionis' 13.9 points per game lead Saint Mary's (CA) and are 383rd in college basketball.

Oregon State is outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game, with a +255 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.8 points per game (101st in college basketball) and gives up 68.3 per outing (72nd in college basketball).

Michael Rataj is 81st in the country with a team-high 17.6 points per game.

The Gaels win the rebound battle by an average of 10.2 boards. They are grabbing 36.4 rebounds per game (17th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.2 per contest.

Paulius Murauskas is 53rd in college basketball action with 8.2 rebounds per game to lead the Gaels.

The Beavers are 237th in the nation at 31.1 rebounds per game. That's 4.8 more than the 26.3 their opponents average.

Rataj is 95th in the nation with 7.6 rebounds per game, leading the Beavers.

Saint Mary's (CA) ranks 76th in college basketball by averaging 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is sixth in college basketball, allowing 82 points per 100 possessions.

The Beavers rank 21st in college basketball averaging 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 174th, allowing 93.1 points per 100 possessions.

