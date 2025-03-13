Saint Joseph's (PA) vs La Salle Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 14 seed La Salle Explorers (14-18, 5-13 A-10) will play in the A-10 tournament against the No. 6 seed Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (20-11, 11-7 A-10) on Thursday at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: USA

USA Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) win (86.4%)

Before you place a wager on Saint Joseph's (PA)-La Salle contest (in which Saint Joseph's (PA) is a 12.5-point favorite and the total is set at 145.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Thursday's game.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Joseph's (PA) has covered 15 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

La Salle has covered 14 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

La Salle covers the spread when it is a 12.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Saint Joseph's (PA) covers as a favorite of 12.5 or more (28.6%).

The Hawks have done a better job covering the spread in away games (5-5-0) than they have at home (7-10-0).

The Explorers have performed better against the spread at home (8-6-0) than on the road (4-8-0) this season.

Saint Joseph's (PA) is 10-9-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Against the spread in A-10 games, La Salle is 9-11-0 this year.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Joseph's (PA) has come away with 17 wins in the 23 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Hawks have a win-loss record of 3-1 when favored by -877 or better by oddsmakers this year.

La Salle has won 31.6% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (6-13).

The Explorers have a record of 1-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +580 or longer (25%).

Saint Joseph's (PA) has an implied victory probability of 89.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. La Salle Head-to-Head Comparison

Saint Joseph's (PA) has a +229 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.4 points per game. It is putting up 75.8 points per game to rank 122nd in college basketball and is giving up 68.4 per contest to rank 74th in college basketball.

Xzayvier Brown's team-leading 17.0 points per game ranks 111th in the nation.

La Salle has been outscored by 2.6 points per game (posting 72.1 points per game, 231st in college basketball, while allowing 74.7 per outing, 262nd in college basketball) and has a -84 scoring differential.

Corey McKeithan leads La Salle, scoring 15.5 points per game (223rd in college basketball).

The Hawks are 112th in the country at 33.1 rebounds per game. That's 2.7 more than the 30.4 their opponents average.

Rasheer Fleming averages 8.6 rebounds per game (ranking 43rd in college basketball) to lead the Hawks.

The Explorers rank 105th in the nation at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.5 their opponents average.

Jahlil White tops the team with 6.2 rebounds per game (283rd in college basketball).

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 100th in college basketball, and the 89.0 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 70th in college basketball.

The Explorers score 91.4 points per 100 possessions (292nd in college basketball), while giving up 94.7 points per 100 possessions (218th in college basketball).

