Sacred Heart vs Fairfield Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAAC Tournament

The No. 7 seed Sacred Heart Pioneers (14-17, 10-10 MAAC) square off in the MAAC tournament against the No. 10 seed Fairfield Stags (12-19, 8-12 MAAC) on Tuesday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Sacred Heart vs. Fairfield Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City, New Jersey Arena: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sacred Heart vs. Fairfield Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sacred Heart win (65.1%)

Before making a bet on Tuesday's Sacred Heart-Fairfield spread (Sacred Heart -3.5) or over/under (143.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Sacred Heart vs. Fairfield: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Sacred Heart has compiled a 16-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Fairfield has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Sacred Heart (4-2) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (66.7%) than Fairfield (7-10) does as the underdog (41.2%).

The Pioneers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 12 opportunities at home, and they've covered eight times in 16 opportunities in away games.

This year, the Stags are 7-6-0 at home against the spread (.538 winning percentage). Away, they are 6-9-0 ATS (.400).

Sacred Heart's record against the spread in conference action is 12-8-0.

Fairfield is 10-10-0 against the spread in MAAC play this year.

Sacred Heart vs. Fairfield: Moneyline Betting Stats

Sacred Heart has been victorious in seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Pioneers have not lost in five games this year when favored by -178 or better on the moneyline.

Fairfield has won seven of the 24 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (29.2%).

The Stags have a 2-12 record (winning only 14.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Sacred Heart has a 64% chance of pulling out a win.

Sacred Heart vs. Fairfield Head-to-Head Comparison

Sacred Heart has a +12 scoring differential, putting up 76.4 points per game (107th in college basketball) and allowing 76.0 (293rd in college basketball).

Tanner Thomas is 278th in the country with a team-leading 14.9 points per game.

Fairfield puts up 67.8 points per game (323rd in college basketball) while allowing 72.7 per outing (203rd in college basketball). It has a -150 scoring differential and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

Prophet Johnson leads Fairfield, putting up 13.5 points per game (445th in college basketball).

The Pioneers average 32.9 rebounds per game (123rd in college basketball) compared to the 32.5 of their opponents.

Thomas' 6.3 rebounds per game lead the Pioneers and rank 262nd in college basketball action.

The Stags lose the rebound battle by 2.4 boards on average. They collect 30.4 rebounds per game, 278th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 32.8.

Johnson's 7.7 rebounds per game lead the Stags and rank 85th in the country.

Sacred Heart puts up 96.4 points per 100 possessions (162nd in college basketball), while giving up 95.9 points per 100 possessions (251st in college basketball).

The Stags rank 312th in college basketball with 90.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 267th defensively with 96.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!