Sabres vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7
In NHL action on Saturday, the Buffalo Sabres take on the Utah Hockey Club.
Sabres vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (11-12-3) vs. Utah Hockey Club (10-11-4)
- Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Utah Hockey Club Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-122)
|Utah Hockey Club (+102)
|5.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Sabres win (57.4%)
Sabres vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line
- The Utah Hockey Club are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And Buffalo, the favorite, is +205.
Sabres vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Sabres-Utah Hockey Club game on December 7, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.
Sabres vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline
- Utah is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -122 favorite at home.