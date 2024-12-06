Sabres vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

In NHL action on Saturday, the Buffalo Sabres take on the Utah Hockey Club.

Sabres vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (11-12-3) vs. Utah Hockey Club (10-11-4)

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-122) Utah Hockey Club (+102) 5.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sabres win (57.4%)

Sabres vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Utah Hockey Club are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And Buffalo, the favorite, is +205.

Sabres vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Sabres-Utah Hockey Club game on December 7, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.

Sabres vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

Utah is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -122 favorite at home.

