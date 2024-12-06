FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Sabres vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Saturday, the Buffalo Sabres take on the Utah Hockey Club.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Sabres vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (11-12-3) vs. Utah Hockey Club (10-11-4)
  • Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-122)Utah Hockey Club (+102)5.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (57.4%)

Sabres vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

  • The Utah Hockey Club are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And Buffalo, the favorite, is +205.

Sabres vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Sabres-Utah Hockey Club game on December 7, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.

Sabres vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

  • Utah is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -122 favorite at home.

