Sabres vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15

The Wednesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Dallas Stars.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Sabres vs Stars Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (50-23-8) vs. Dallas Stars (49-20-12)

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: TNT

Sabres vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-114) Stars (-105) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (51%)

Sabres vs Stars Puck Line

The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-245 to cover). And Buffalo, the favorite, is +194.

Sabres vs Stars Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Sabres-Stars on April 15, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Sabres vs Stars Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Stars, Buffalo is the favorite at -114, and Dallas is -105 playing on the road.

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