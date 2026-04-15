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NHL

Sabres vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Sabres vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15

The Wednesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Dallas Stars.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Sabres vs Stars Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (50-23-8) vs. Dallas Stars (49-20-12)
  • Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: TNT

Sabres vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-114)Stars (-105)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sabres win (51%)

Sabres vs Stars Puck Line

  • The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-245 to cover). And Buffalo, the favorite, is +194.

Sabres vs Stars Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Sabres-Stars on April 15, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Sabres vs Stars Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Stars, Buffalo is the favorite at -114, and Dallas is -105 playing on the road.

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