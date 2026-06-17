Nationals vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Washington Nationals face the Kansas City Royals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Nationals vs Royals Game Info

Washington Nationals (38-35) vs. Kansas City Royals (29-44)

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Royals.TV

Nationals vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-118) | KC: (+100)

WSH: (-118) | KC: (+100) Spread: WSH: +1.5 (-194) | KC: -1.5 (+162)

WSH: +1.5 (-194) | KC: -1.5 (+162) Total: 10 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Nationals vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell (Nationals) - 6-5, 5.32 ERA vs Luinder Avila (Royals) - 1-3, 6.19 ERA

The probable starters are Zack Littell (6-5) for the Nationals and Luinder Avila (1-3) for the Royals. Littell and his team have a record of 6-3-0 against the spread when he starts. This will be Littell's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. When Avila starts, the Royals have gone 2-2-0 against the spread. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Avila's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Nationals vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (53.1%)

Nationals vs Royals Moneyline

Washington is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +100 underdog on the road.

Nationals vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Nationals. The Royals are +162 to cover, while the Nationals are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Nationals vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 10 has been set for Nationals-Royals on June 17, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Royals Betting Trends

The Nationals have won in three of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Washington has a record of 3-1 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Nationals and their opponents have hit the over in 45 of their 72 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Nationals have posted a record of 45-27-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have won 35.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (14-25).

Kansas City is 10-18 (winning only 35.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 69 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 32 of those games (32-36-1).

The Royals have a 30-39-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.5% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads Washington with 78 hits and an OBP of .415, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .560. He's batting .282.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 26th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is seventh in slugging.

Wood will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .395 with two doubles, four home runs, eight walks and seven RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .285 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .372.

His batting average ranks 24th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 27th, and his slugging percentage 21st.

Daylen Lile has collected 75 base hits, an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Lile has recorded a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, a triple, a walk and four RBIs.

Luis Garcia has nine home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Garcia takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, a home run and five RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .357, a slugging percentage of .450, and has 82 hits, all club-highs for the Royals (while batting .284).

He ranks 25th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Maikel Garcia has 16 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 23 walks while batting .267. He's slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 113th in slugging.

Carter Jensen is batting .221 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Jac Caglianone has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks while hitting .274.

Nationals vs Royals Head to Head

6/15/2026: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/13/2025: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/12/2025: 8-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/11/2025: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/26/2024: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/25/2024: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/28/2023: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/27/2023: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 WSH (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/26/2023: 12-10 WSH (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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