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Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 17

The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch on a Wednesday MLB slate that has a lot of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: CINR and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Nolan McLean
  • Records: Reds (34-37), Mets (32-40)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 57.88%
  • Reds Win Probability: 42.12%

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Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBC 10 and MIAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter vs. Sandy Alcantara
  • Records: Phillies (39-33), Marlins (36-37)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 54.10%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 45.90%

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Kansas City Royals at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: NATS and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Luinder Avila
  • Records: Nationals (38-35), Royals (29-44)
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 53.08%
  • Royals Win Probability: 46.92%

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Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and DSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Casey Mize
  • Records: Astros (33-41), Tigers (30-42)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 54.71%
  • Astros Win Probability: 45.29%

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San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals

Game Info

  • When: 2:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs.
  • Records: Cardinals (39-31), Padres (37-34)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 60.60%
  • Padres Win Probability: 39.40%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Shane McClanahan
  • Records: Dodgers (46-27), Rays (41-28)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 63.73%
  • Rays Win Probability: 36.27%

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Los Angeles Angels at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and ABTV
  • Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Samuel Aldegheri
  • Records: Diamondbacks (37-35), Angels (29-44)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.26%
  • Angels Win Probability: 43.74%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and SN1
  • Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett vs. Max Scherzer
  • Records: Red Sox (29-40), Blue Jays (34-38)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 54.46%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.54%

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Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Anthony Kay
  • Records: Yankees (43-27), White Sox (38-32)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -172
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 68.25%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 31.75%

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San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: JR Ritchie vs. Robbie Ray
  • Records: Braves (46-25), Giants (29-43)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 58.21%
  • Giants Win Probability: 41.79%

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Cleveland Guardians at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: BREW and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Gavin Williams
  • Records: Brewers (43-26), Guardians (39-33)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 55.38%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 44.62%

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Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad vs. Sean Sullivan
  • Records: Cubs (38-35), Rockies (27-46)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -180
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 69.40%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 30.60%

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Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: SEAM and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Kyle Bradish
  • Records: Mariners (37-36), Orioles (34-39)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 66.39%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 33.61%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Braxton Ashcraft
  • Records: Athletics (36-36), Pirates (36-37)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 55.81%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 44.19%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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