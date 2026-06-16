Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 17

The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch on a Wednesday MLB slate that has a lot of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and SNY

CINR and SNY Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Nolan McLean

Nick Lodolo vs. Nolan McLean Records: Reds (34-37), Mets (32-40)

Reds (34-37), Mets (32-40) Mets Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Reds Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 57.88%

57.88% Reds Win Probability: 42.12%

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Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBC 10 and MIAM

NBC 10 and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter vs. Sandy Alcantara

Andrew Painter vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Phillies (39-33), Marlins (36-37)

Phillies (39-33), Marlins (36-37) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 54.10%

54.10% Phillies Win Probability: 45.90%

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Kansas City Royals at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and ROYL

NATS and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Luinder Avila

Zack Littell vs. Luinder Avila Records: Nationals (38-35), Royals (29-44)

Nationals (38-35), Royals (29-44) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Royals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 53.08%

53.08% Royals Win Probability: 46.92%

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Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and DSN

SCHN and DSN Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Casey Mize

Peter Lambert vs. Casey Mize Records: Astros (33-41), Tigers (30-42)

Astros (33-41), Tigers (30-42) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Astros Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 54.71%

54.71% Astros Win Probability: 45.29%

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San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and SDPA

CARD and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs.

Kyle Leahy vs. Records: Cardinals (39-31), Padres (37-34)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 60.60%

60.60% Padres Win Probability: 39.40%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and RAYS

SportsNet LA and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Shane McClanahan

Shohei Ohtani vs. Shane McClanahan Records: Dodgers (46-27), Rays (41-28)

Dodgers (46-27), Rays (41-28) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Rays Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 63.73%

63.73% Rays Win Probability: 36.27%

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Los Angeles Angels at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and ABTV

ARID and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Samuel Aldegheri

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Samuel Aldegheri Records: Diamondbacks (37-35), Angels (29-44)

Diamondbacks (37-35), Angels (29-44) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Angels Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.26%

56.26% Angels Win Probability: 43.74%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and SN1

NESN and SN1 Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett vs. Max Scherzer

Jake Bennett vs. Max Scherzer Records: Red Sox (29-40), Blue Jays (34-38)

Red Sox (29-40), Blue Jays (34-38) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 54.46%

54.46% Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.54%

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Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and CHSN

Amazon Prime Video and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Anthony Kay

Carlos Rodon vs. Anthony Kay Records: Yankees (43-27), White Sox (38-32)

Yankees (43-27), White Sox (38-32) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 68.25%

68.25% White Sox Win Probability: 31.75%

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San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and NBCS-BA

BravesVsn and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: JR Ritchie vs. Robbie Ray

JR Ritchie vs. Robbie Ray Records: Braves (46-25), Giants (29-43)

Braves (46-25), Giants (29-43) Braves Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Giants Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 58.21%

58.21% Giants Win Probability: 41.79%

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Cleveland Guardians at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and CLEG

BREW and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Gavin Williams

Brandon Sproat vs. Gavin Williams Records: Brewers (43-26), Guardians (39-33)

Brewers (43-26), Guardians (39-33) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 55.38%

55.38% Guardians Win Probability: 44.62%

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Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and COLR

MARQ and COLR Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad vs. Sean Sullivan

Javier Assad vs. Sean Sullivan Records: Cubs (38-35), Rockies (27-46)

Cubs (38-35), Rockies (27-46) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 69.40%

69.40% Rockies Win Probability: 30.60%

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Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and MASN

SEAM and MASN Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Kyle Bradish

George Kirby vs. Kyle Bradish Records: Mariners (37-36), Orioles (34-39)

Mariners (37-36), Orioles (34-39) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 66.39%

66.39% Orioles Win Probability: 33.61%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet PT

NBCS-CA and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Braxton Ashcraft

Aaron Civale vs. Braxton Ashcraft Records: Athletics (36-36), Pirates (36-37)

Athletics (36-36), Pirates (36-37) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 55.81%

55.81% Athletics Win Probability: 44.19%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.