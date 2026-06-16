Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 17
The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch on a Wednesday MLB slate that has a lot of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Nolan McLean
- Records: Reds (34-37), Mets (32-40)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -136
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 57.88%
- Reds Win Probability: 42.12%
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Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBC 10 and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Phillies (39-33), Marlins (36-37)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -122
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 54.10%
- Phillies Win Probability: 45.90%
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Kansas City Royals at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Luinder Avila
- Records: Nationals (38-35), Royals (29-44)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -118
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 53.08%
- Royals Win Probability: 46.92%
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Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Casey Mize
- Records: Astros (33-41), Tigers (30-42)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -112
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 54.71%
- Astros Win Probability: 45.29%
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San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs.
- Records: Cardinals (39-31), Padres (37-34)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 60.60%
- Padres Win Probability: 39.40%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Shane McClanahan
- Records: Dodgers (46-27), Rays (41-28)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 63.73%
- Rays Win Probability: 36.27%
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Los Angeles Angels at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Samuel Aldegheri
- Records: Diamondbacks (37-35), Angels (29-44)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -164
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 56.26%
- Angels Win Probability: 43.74%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and SN1
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett vs. Max Scherzer
- Records: Red Sox (29-40), Blue Jays (34-38)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -116
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 54.46%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.54%
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Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Anthony Kay
- Records: Yankees (43-27), White Sox (38-32)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -172
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 68.25%
- White Sox Win Probability: 31.75%
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San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: JR Ritchie vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Braves (46-25), Giants (29-43)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -138
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 58.21%
- Giants Win Probability: 41.79%
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Cleveland Guardians at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Brewers (43-26), Guardians (39-33)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 55.38%
- Guardians Win Probability: 44.62%
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Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad vs. Sean Sullivan
- Records: Cubs (38-35), Rockies (27-46)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -180
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 69.40%
- Rockies Win Probability: 30.60%
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Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Kyle Bradish
- Records: Mariners (37-36), Orioles (34-39)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -132
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 66.39%
- Orioles Win Probability: 33.61%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Braxton Ashcraft
- Records: Athletics (36-36), Pirates (36-37)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -126
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 55.81%
- Athletics Win Probability: 44.19%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.