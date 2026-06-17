Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 17

Will Zach Neto or Nolan Arenado go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 17, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Angels at Arizona Diamondbacks

Zach Neto (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Gino Groover (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers

Junior Caminero (Rays): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 69 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 69 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+270 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 20% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Ryan Ward (Dodgers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Ryan Vilade (Rays): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Austin Slater (Rays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Taylor Walls (Rays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 49 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 49 games Ben Williamson (Rays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +3500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 64 games

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros