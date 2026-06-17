MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 17
Will Zach Neto or Nolan Arenado go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 17, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Angels at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Zach Neto (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Denzer Guzman (Angels): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Wade Meckler (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Gino Groover (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 69 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Ryan Ward (Dodgers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Ryan Vilade (Rays): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Austin Slater (Rays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 49 games
- Ben Williamson (Rays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +3500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 64 games
Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 73 games (has homered in 28.8% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 73 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 71 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)
- Brice Matthews (Astros): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- James Outman (Tigers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)