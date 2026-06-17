MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 17
Will Hunter Brown strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Framber Valdez surpass 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 17, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Angels at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Reid Detmers (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2026 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
- Hunter Brown (Astros): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -124, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 8.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances