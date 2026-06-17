Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 17

Will Hunter Brown strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Framber Valdez surpass 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 17, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Angels at Arizona Diamondbacks

Reid Detmers (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2026 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers

Drew Rasmussen (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 5.9 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros