Argentina vs Algeria Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight World Cup 2026

Messi +100 on his final World Cup, Lautaro +145 the sharp pick, Álvarez +160 the sleeper, Amoura +500 the longshot — full FanDuel anytime goalscorer board and expert picks.

🏆 Historic Night: Messi's 6th and almost certainly final World Cup. 13 WC goals in 23 games. Scored in 6 of 7 at 2022 WC. Algeria CB Bensebaini OUT injured.

The defending World Champions open their 2026 title defence against an Algeria side whose key centre-back is already ruled out injured. Messi +100 is the headline but Lautaro Martínez +145 is the sharp pick, Julián Álvarez +160 off the bench is badly mispriced, and Amoura +500 is the only Algeria option worth a longshot stake.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer — Full Board

Player 1st Any Lionel Messi ⭐🏆 🇦🇷 ARG · Inter Miami · Age 38 +300 +100 Lautaro Martínez ⭐ 🇦🇷 ARG · Inter Milan · 17 Serie A goals +425 +145 Julián Álvarez 💎 🇦🇷 ARG · Atletico Madrid · Bench start +450 +160 Thiago Almada 🇦🇷 ARG · Botafogo · Attacking mid +750 +265 Giuliano Simeone 🇦🇷 ARG · Atletico Madrid · Wide +800 +285 Nico Paz 🇦🇷 ARG · Como · Attacking mid +800 +285 Mohammed Amoura ⭐ 🇩🇿 ALG · Wolfsburg · 8 Bundesliga goals ~+1200 +500 Amine Gouiri 🇩🇿 ALG · Rennes · Forward ~+1400 +500

*Messi +100 anytime confirmed Fox Sports FanDuel. Full board via ESPN FanDuel. Algeria prices estimated. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇦🇷 Argentina — 4-4-2 / 4-3-3 (Scaloni) GK: E. Martínez | DEF: Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Medina | MID: De Paul, E. Fernández, Mac Allister | ATT: Almada, Messi, La. Martínez Tagliafico OUT (soleus). Julián Álvarez fully fit on bench — confirmed first-choice sub. No. 1 FIFA ranked side. 69% win probability (Dimers). E. Martínez |Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Medina |De Paul, E. Fernández, Mac Allister |Almada, 🇩🇿 Algeria — 4-2-3-1 (Petkovic) GK: Luca Zidane | DEF: Belghali, Mandi, Chergui, Aït-Nouri | MID: Bentaleb, Boudaoui | ATT: Mahrez, Maza, Amoura; Gouiri Bensebaini OUT (key CB injured — backline exposed). First WC since 2014. Amoura: Algeria's counter-attack weapon. Covers: "I'm not buying Algeria's defensive numbers." Luca Zidane |Belghali, Mandi, Chergui, Aït-Nouri |Bentaleb, Boudaoui |Mahrez, Maza,

⭐ Best Bet #1: Lionel Messi — Anytime +100

Lionel Messi 🏆 Argentina · Inter Miami · Age 38 · 6th World Cup 1st Goal +300 Anytime +100 Fox Sports: +100 anytime confirmed Scored 6 of 7 matches at 2022 WC 13 World Cup goals — 3 from Klose's record Penalty and free-kick taker Algeria allowed 3.36 xG vs Nigeria at AFCON Sports Interaction: to score or assist -175 Fox Sports confirm Messi at +100 anytime on FanDuel — the most compelling goalscorer market at this entire World Cup. CBS Sports confirm: "Messi finished with seven goals and three assists across seven matches in Qatar, and he has scored 117 international goals all-time for Argentina." Sports Interaction make the case explicitly: "Messi found the net in six of Argentina's seven matches at the 2022 World Cup and sits just a few goals shy of the all-time tournament scoring record, making him a near-automatic inclusion in any anytime goal market." As Argentina's designated penalty and free-kick taker, he earns goal probability from set pieces alone. Covers note Nigeria generated 3.36 xG and 41 touches inside the penalty area against this Algeria back four at AFCON — and Bensebaini isn't even playing. At even money for a player chasing Klose's World Cup scoring record in what is almost certainly his final tournament, this is the most emotionally and structurally compelling anytime scorer prop on Tuesday's entire slate.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Messi Anytime (+100)

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💎 Best Bet #2: Lautaro Martínez — Anytime +145

Lautaro Martínez Argentina CF · Inter Milan · Serie A Capocannoniere 1st Goal +425 Anytime +145 Covers: "will cause problems for Algeria" Squawka: "relentless focal point up top" 17 Serie A goals — Capocannoniere again Bensebaini OUT — Algeria's best CB absent CBS: "enters tournament in outstanding form" Covers make Lautaro their explicit pick: "Lautaro Martinez will cause problems for Algeria at the back — I'll back Messi and Martinez to lead the defending champs to a multi-goal win." Squawka back up the quality: "The Inter striker finished as Serie A's top scorer with 17 goals in 30 games this season, and his movement gives Argentina a relentless focal point up top." CBS Sports add the form context: "Lautaro Martinez enters the competition in outstanding form following another prolific campaign with Inter Milan." Algeria arrive with key CB Ramy Bensebaini already ruled out injured. At +145 for the starting centre-forward of the world's #1 ranked team, fresh off a Serie A golden boot, facing a compromised back line, Lautaro is the standout value play on tonight's anytime board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Lautaro Anytime (+145)

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🎯 Sleeper Pick: Julián Álvarez — Anytime +160

Julián Álvarez Argentina FW · Atletico Madrid · Confirmed bench start 1st Goal +450 Anytime +160 CBS: "may wind up biggest offensive force" Squawka: "8 goals and 4 assists at Atletico" First-choice sub — 30+ mins guaranteed +160 anytime despite not starting — mispriced Scored at 2022 WC — big-game finisher CBS Sports make the bold prediction: "Julián Álvarez may wind up being the biggest offensive force for Argentina at this World Cup — the Atletico Madrid star could emerge as the team's goalscoring centerpiece." Squawka confirm the quality: "Álvarez added 8 goals and 4 assists in 29 La Liga outings for Atlético Madrid." The market anomaly is stark: Álvarez is confirmed as Argentina's first-choice sub, guaranteed 30+ meaningful minutes. Yet his +160 anytime price is barely more expensive than Lautaro's +145 starting price. CBS note that with Messi "perhaps not having quite as much speed in his legs anymore, Álvarez could emerge as the goalscoring centerpiece." Fresh legs against a tiring, injury-hit Algeria defence in the second half is exactly the scenario this bet is built for. The best-value anytime scorer play on Argentina's entire board tonight.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Álvarez Anytime (+160)

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🎲 Algeria Longshot: Mohammed Amoura — Anytime +500

Mohammed Amoura Algeria FW · Wolfsburg · 8 goals & 3 assists in 26 Bundesliga games 1st Goal ~+1200 Anytime +500 Squawka: "Algeria's sharpest outlet" 8 goals / 3 assists in 26 Bundesliga games Fox Sports: Argentina "started slow" in last 2 WCs Best-value Algeria option on the board Squawka identify Amoura as Algeria's primary threat: "Amoura is Algeria's sharpest outlet after 8 goals and 3 assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances for Wolfsburg, and his pace on the break is Les Fennecs' best route back into the game." The structural longshot case: Fox Sports note Argentina "started slow in the last two World Cups — losing to Saudi Arabia in 2022 and drawing Iceland in 2018." A real early counter-attack scenario — Amoura scoring in the opening 20 minutes before Argentina settle — exists and fires this price. At +500, this is the only Algeria play worth a small longshot stake on the board tonight.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Amoura Anytime (+500)

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🔮 Prediction: Argentina 2-0 Algeria · Messi and Lautaro both score Top Pick: Lautaro +145 🇦🇷

Best Value · Messi +100 the headline play Messi +100 is the headline — even money for the greatest WC scorer of his generation on his final tournament. But Lautaro +145 is the sharper bet: Serie A Capocannoniere, Covers explicit backing, Bensebaini injured. Sleeper: Álvarez +160 barely more expensive than Lautaro despite starting on the bench — CBS predict him as Argentina's biggest offensive force this tournament.

All Picks · Argentina vs Algeria · 9:00 PM ET · FOX ⭐ Messi Anytime Fox Sports confirmed · Even money · 6th WC +100 💎 Lautaro Anytime Covers explicit pick · 17 Serie A goals · Best value +145 🎯 Álvarez Anytime Sleeper · CBS pick · 30+ mins guaranteed off bench +160 🎲 Amoura Anytime Algeria longshot · Wolfsburg 8 goals · Counter threat +500

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All Anytime Scorer Props — Argentina vs Algeria Messi +100 · Lautaro +145 · Álvarez +160 · Amoura +500

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FAQ: Argentina vs Algeria Goalscorer Betting

Who is the best anytime goalscorer bet for Argentina vs Algeria? Messi at +100 anytime is the headline — Fox Sports confirm and Sports Interaction note he "found the net in six of Argentina's seven matches at the 2022 World Cup." But Lautaro Martínez at +145 is the sharp play: Covers explicitly back him, Squawka confirm 17 Serie A goals, and Algeria's key CB Bensebaini is out injured. Julián Álvarez at +160 barely more expensive than Lautaro despite starting on the bench is the most mispriced prop on the board.

Why is Julián Álvarez +160 anytime worth backing from the bench? CBS Sports predict: "Álvarez may wind up being the biggest offensive force for Argentina at this World Cup." He is confirmed first-choice sub, guaranteed 30+ minutes, with his anytime price of +160 barely more than Lautaro's starting price of +145. Squawka confirm "8 goals and 4 assists in 29 La Liga outings for Atlético Madrid." Fresh legs against an injury-hit Algeria defence in the second half is exactly the scenario this bet is designed for.

What are the Argentina vs Algeria FanDuel odds tonight? Argentina are -240 favorites, Algeria at +650, draw at +360. Over/under 2.5 goals. Dimers give Argentina a 69% win probability. Algeria's key CB Bensebaini is ruled out through injury before the match even begins.