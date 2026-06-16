Argentina vs Algeria Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight World Cup 2026
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Argentina vs Algeria: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets for Tonight
Messi +100 on his final World Cup, Lautaro +145 the sharp pick, Álvarez +160 the sleeper, Amoura +500 the longshot — full FanDuel anytime goalscorer board and expert picks.
The defending World Champions open their 2026 title defence against an Algeria side whose key centre-back is already ruled out injured. Messi +100 is the headline but Lautaro Martínez +145 is the sharp pick, Julián Álvarez +160 off the bench is badly mispriced, and Amoura +500 is the only Algeria option worth a longshot stake.
Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
⚽ Anytime Goalscorer — Full Board
*Messi +100 anytime confirmed Fox Sports FanDuel. Full board via ESPN FanDuel. Algeria prices estimated. Subject to change. Own goals don't count.
📋 Predicted Lineups
⭐ Best Bet #1: Lionel Messi — Anytime +100
Fox Sports confirm Messi at +100 anytime on FanDuel — the most compelling goalscorer market at this entire World Cup. CBS Sports confirm: "Messi finished with seven goals and three assists across seven matches in Qatar, and he has scored 117 international goals all-time for Argentina."
Sports Interaction make the case explicitly: "Messi found the net in six of Argentina's seven matches at the 2022 World Cup and sits just a few goals shy of the all-time tournament scoring record, making him a near-automatic inclusion in any anytime goal market." As Argentina's designated penalty and free-kick taker, he earns goal probability from set pieces alone. Covers note Nigeria generated 3.36 xG and 41 touches inside the penalty area against this Algeria back four at AFCON — and Bensebaini isn't even playing. At even money for a player chasing Klose's World Cup scoring record in what is almost certainly his final tournament, this is the most emotionally and structurally compelling anytime scorer prop on Tuesday's entire slate.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Best Bet #2: Lautaro Martínez — Anytime +145
Covers make Lautaro their explicit pick: "Lautaro Martinez will cause problems for Algeria at the back — I'll back Messi and Martinez to lead the defending champs to a multi-goal win." Squawka back up the quality: "The Inter striker finished as Serie A's top scorer with 17 goals in 30 games this season, and his movement gives Argentina a relentless focal point up top."
CBS Sports add the form context: "Lautaro Martinez enters the competition in outstanding form following another prolific campaign with Inter Milan." Algeria arrive with key CB Ramy Bensebaini already ruled out injured. At +145 for the starting centre-forward of the world's #1 ranked team, fresh off a Serie A golden boot, facing a compromised back line, Lautaro is the standout value play on tonight's anytime board.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Sleeper Pick: Julián Álvarez — Anytime +160
CBS Sports make the bold prediction: "Julián Álvarez may wind up being the biggest offensive force for Argentina at this World Cup — the Atletico Madrid star could emerge as the team's goalscoring centerpiece." Squawka confirm the quality: "Álvarez added 8 goals and 4 assists in 29 La Liga outings for Atlético Madrid."
The market anomaly is stark: Álvarez is confirmed as Argentina's first-choice sub, guaranteed 30+ meaningful minutes. Yet his +160 anytime price is barely more expensive than Lautaro's +145 starting price. CBS note that with Messi "perhaps not having quite as much speed in his legs anymore, Álvarez could emerge as the goalscoring centerpiece." Fresh legs against a tiring, injury-hit Algeria defence in the second half is exactly the scenario this bet is built for. The best-value anytime scorer play on Argentina's entire board tonight.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎲 Algeria Longshot: Mohammed Amoura — Anytime +500
Squawka identify Amoura as Algeria's primary threat: "Amoura is Algeria's sharpest outlet after 8 goals and 3 assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances for Wolfsburg, and his pace on the break is Les Fennecs' best route back into the game."
The structural longshot case: Fox Sports note Argentina "started slow in the last two World Cups — losing to Saudi Arabia in 2022 and drawing Iceland in 2018." A real early counter-attack scenario — Amoura scoring in the opening 20 minutes before Argentina settle — exists and fires this price. At +500, this is the only Algeria play worth a small longshot stake on the board tonight.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
Best Value · Messi +100 the headline play
Messi +100 is the headline — even money for the greatest WC scorer of his generation on his final tournament. But Lautaro +145 is the sharper bet: Serie A Capocannoniere, Covers explicit backing, Bensebaini injured. Sleeper: Álvarez +160 barely more expensive than Lautaro despite starting on the bench — CBS predict him as Argentina's biggest offensive force this tournament.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: Argentina vs Algeria Goalscorer Betting
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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