Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (39-33) vs. Miami Marlins (36-37)

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBC 10 and Marlins.TV

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-122) | MIA: (+104)

PHI: (-122) | MIA: (+104) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+168) | MIA: +1.5 (-205)

PHI: -1.5 (+168) | MIA: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 1-7, 6.43 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 6-4, 4.25 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Andrew Painter (1-7) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (6-4) will get the nod for the Marlins. Painter and his team have a record of 1-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Painter's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. The Marlins have an 8-7-0 record against the spread in Alcantara's starts. The Marlins are 5-3 in Alcantara's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (54.1%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Marlins, Philadelphia is the favorite at -122, and Miami is +104 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-205 to cover), and Philadelphia is +168 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Marlins contest on June 17 has been set at 8.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 30 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Philadelphia has won 27 of 45 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 30 of their 71 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies are 25-46-0 against the spread in their 71 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins are 12-27 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30.8% of those games).

Miami is 9-19 (winning only 32.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 72 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-31-2).

The Marlins have a 35-37-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is batting .253 with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .490.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 76th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 65 hits and an OBP of .363 this season. He's batting .247 and slugging .563.

His batting average is 88th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 35th, and his slugging percentage fifth.

Schwarber has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Brandon Marsh has hit eight homers with a team-high .494 SLG this season.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 52 hits, an OBP of .289 plus a slugging percentage of .385.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks has racked up 66 hits, a team-high for the Marlins. He's batting .281 and slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .363.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Hicks brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .351 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Xavier Edwards has a .380 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .296 while slugging .434.

His batting average ranks 14th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 69th in slugging.

Otto Lopez has put up a team-best .476 slugging percentage.

Jakob Marsee is batting .201 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 40 walks.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

6/15/2026: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/4/2026: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/3/2026: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/2/2026: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/1/2026: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/24/2025: 11-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

11-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/23/2025: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/7/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/6/2025: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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