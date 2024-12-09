Sabres vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 9

The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Sabres vs Red Wings Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (11-13-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (10-13-4)

Date: Monday, December 9, 2024

Monday, December 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-150) Red Wings (+125) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (63.6%)

Sabres vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Red Wings are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Sabres. The Red Wings are -200 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +160.

Sabres vs Red Wings Over/Under

The over/under for Sabres-Red Wings on December 9 is 6.5. The over is +104, and the under is -128.

Sabres vs Red Wings Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, +125 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -150 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!