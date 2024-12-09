NHL
Sabres vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 9
The Monday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Detroit Red Wings.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Sabres vs Red Wings Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (11-13-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (10-13-4)
- Date: Monday, December 9, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-150)
|Red Wings (+125)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (63.6%)
Sabres vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Red Wings are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Sabres. The Red Wings are -200 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +160.
Sabres vs Red Wings Over/Under
- The over/under for Sabres-Red Wings on December 9 is 6.5. The over is +104, and the under is -128.
Sabres vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Detroit is the underdog, +125 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -150 favorite at home.