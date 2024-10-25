Sabres vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 26
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Buffalo Sabres taking on the Detroit Red Wings.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Sabres vs Red Wings Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (3-4-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (4-3)
- Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-137)
|Red Wings (+114)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (52%)
Sabres vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Sabres are 1.5-goal favorites against the Red Wings. The Sabres are +176 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are -215.
Sabres vs Red Wings Over/Under
- The over/under for Sabres-Red Wings on October 26 is 6.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.
Sabres vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Red Wings-Sabres, Detroit is the underdog at +114, and Buffalo is -137 playing at home.